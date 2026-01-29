Usman Nurmagomedov, Alfie Davis among PFL stars to visit Global Village in February

Famous Professional Fighters League (PFL) athletes will visit Dubai's Global Village this February to take part in an open workout event, the popular family destination announced on Thursday, January 29.

For the first time, Global Village will host an official Open Workout and Press Event for the Professional Fighters League (PFL) on Wednesday, February 4, 2026, ahead of the PFL Championship taking place on Friday, February 7, at Dubai's Coca-Cola Arena.

Global Village visitors will have a rare opportunity to see world-class fighters up close, bringing the excitement of elite mixed martial arts to a wider audience.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Among the leading PFL stars who will join the open workout event are Usman Nurmagomedov, Alfie Davis, Ramazan Kuramagomedov, and Shamil Musaev. The audience will get the chance to see these fighters in live workout demonstrations. Fans can also expect light grappling and pad work sessions, hosted as part of an MC-led programme by Dan Hardy.

The event will take place on Global Village's main stage starting 6.15pm.

A weekday ticket to Global Village costs Dh25, which is valid from Sunday to Thursday, excluding public holidays. Meanwhile, a ticket for any day costs Dh30, according to the official website. Entry is free for children under three, seniors above 65 years, and people of determination. The ticket prices remain unchanged from last season.

Global Village Season 30 hosts 30 pavilions representing over 90 cultures, with more than 3,500 shopping outlets and over 250 dining options. The park is home to 450 world-class performers featuring in 40,500 shows. Guests can also enjoy over 200 rides and games at Carnaval.