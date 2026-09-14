Dubai's Global Village to open on October 14 for Season 31

Global Village has announced the opening dates of its Season 31. The family destination will open on October 14, 2026, and will run for over seven months until May 2027. Operation under the theme 'A More Wonderful World' will bring back its entertainment, dining, and shopping attractions for its visitors.

The upcoming season will introduce a number of thrilling additions designed to give guests reasons to visit, return and experience Global Village in unique ways.

With three decades of success behind it, Global Village has grown into a defining part of Dubai's cultural and entertainment calendar, welcoming millions of guests from across the UAE and beyond since 1997. From immersive pavilions to live entertainment, world-class dining and one-of-a-kind shopping finds, the destination continues to evolve each season, bringing the world together under one roof.

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Global Village closed its milestone 30th season on Sunday, May 31, 2026, following a three-week extension to cover the Eid Al Adha holidays. Season 30 faced an unusual disruption as the park was closed for more than 51 days due to regional tensions before reopening on April 20, 2026.

The 30th season of the popular destination was a landmark one. It featured 30 pavilions representing over 90 cultures, more than 3,500 shopping outlets, and over 250 dining experiences. Visitors enjoyed 40,500 performances by 450 international artists, alongside more than 200 rides and games at Carnaval.

Ahead of the new season, Global Village had opened registration for food and beverage businesses. Applications are being accepted under two categories – 'Restaurant and Coffee Shops' and 'Kiosks and Food Trolleys'.

The final deadline is September 16, 2026. Vendors signing up receive end-to-end support, including customisable set-ups, visa assistance, customs procedures for imported products, storage provisions, and electronic payment terminals. Global Village has often been the testbed for new culinary concepts to try their cuisines and international eateries to launch their local branches.