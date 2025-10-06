  • search in Khaleej Times
Dubai: More Global Village VIP Gold Packs now available with Dh2,450 price tag

The popular family destination will reopen its doors for Season 30 on October 15

Published: Mon 6 Oct 2025, 4:15 PM

'I still dream': Some Palestinians in UAE dare to hope over Trump’s Gaza peace deal

UAE confirms no impact of tropical storm 'Shakti' on country

New UAE sugar tax on beverages takes effect January 2026

Dubai's Global Village announced on Monday that more VIP Gold Packs are now available for purchase, with a price tag of Dh2,450. ⁣

The popular family destination, which will reopen its doors to the public for Season 30 on October 15, stated that the quantity of the additional packages is limited and they are available on Coca-Cola Arena's official website.

Last month, Global Village said that four VIP packs: Diamond, Platinum, Gold and Silver were sold out.