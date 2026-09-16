Dubai's Global Village launches VIP packs for Season 31 with Dh31,000 surprise

The much-awaited VIP packs of Global Village Season 31 have been launched. Pre-orders will run from September 21 to 25, with public sales opening on September 26, exclusively through the Coca-Cola Arena website.

This season's VIP Packs feature a collectible Global Village Story Book design, celebrating the destination's remarkable journey through a premium keepsake.

It is inspired by Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum's Dubai-it vision and Dubai's spirit of bringing communities together. Each pack includes seven Season 31 pins honouring the UAE, alongside premium benefits such as a VIP Parking Sticker, Parking Cards, Entry Tickets, Wonder Pass Cards, and offerings across Dubai Holding Entertainment assets.

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Adding to the excitement, one lucky Season 31 VIP Pack holder will discover a cheque worth Dh31,000 hidden inside one of the packs.

Here are the prices of the packs:

The Diamond VIP Pack is priced at Dh7,900 with a priority booking fee of Dh1,000.

The Platinum is available for Dh3,490 with a Dh500 fee

The Gold for Dh2,490 with a Dh300 fee.

The Silver for Dh 1,890 with a Dh200 fee.

Anyone aged 18 or older holding a valid Emirates ID is eligible to purchase.

The Mega Gold and Mega Silver VIP Packs will return this season, combining Global Village's premium privileges with bundled Dubai Parks and Resorts seasonal passes or park tickets. Guests can choose between 3-month Multi-Park Seasonal Passes or 1-Day 2-Park Tickets. The Mega Gold Pack includes 8 Seasonal Passes or 12 park tickets, while the Mega Silver includes 5 Seasonal Passes or 7 park tickets.

The Mega Gold retails for Dh4,990, while the Mega Silver is available for Dh3,490. Both carry a priority booking fee of Dh150 during pre-order.

Given limited availability and continued popularity, guests are encouraged to create their accounts in advance and complete purchases online. To ensure fair access, purchases are limited to one VIP Pack per valid Emirates ID.

Season 31 begins on Wednesday, October 14, 2026, welcoming guests once again to "A More Wonderful World" for an unforgettable season of entertainment, shopping, dining, and attraction.