Seoul searching in Dubai: Your guide to ultimate Korean experience at Global Village

Dubai's Global Village is a great way for residents and visitors to feel the vibes of another country, without actually booking flight tickets. If Seoul's spicy street food and viral skincare trends have been living rent-free in your mind, head to the Korean Pavilion at the popular theme park. From sizzling tteokbokki and K-pop merchandise to the latest in K-beauty, it’s your one-stop portal to Korea’s coolest trends — no flight required.

Corn dogs, ramyeon and more

You'll find some of the most the popular Korean street food items you have seen on K-dramas at the Korean Pavilion, from corn dogs to mandu (Korean dumplings) and gimbap. A plate of Samyang noodles will cost you Dh40, while a plate of teokbokki will set you back by Dh45. Corn dogs are Dh30 a piece.

You can also head to the Korean Fire Chicken kiosks to try the Korean Fire Shrimps, Honey Butter Chicken. The K-pop Kitchen at the floating market has bibimbap, K-pop Noodle Cheese, Kimchi Fried Rice, Gimmari and the Korean dessert, Bingsu.

A night with K-pop stars

While a small stage inside the Korean Pavillion routinely hosts a group of dancers performing to the latest K-pop hits, the real deal is happening this weekend at the Global Village.

The K-LOUD: K-Pop Concert, on Sunday, 16 November 2025 at 7pm, will mark the the grand finale of the K-EXPO UAE Exhibition. The concert will feature some of Korea’s biggest stars, including CHEN, EXO’s powerhouse vocalist; PUNCH, the ‘Queen of OSTs’ whose iconic voice has shaped K-drama’s most memorable soundtracks; Billlie, the seven-member girl group celebrated for daring concepts; Kim Ju Wang, a rising artist with powerful vocals; and PIXIES, a UAE-based K-Pop cover dance group adding local flair to the show.

The concert is free for all Global Village entry ticket holders with a dedicated area for families and ladies.

The best of K-beauty secrets

Enter the Shine's Beauty store at your own risk. You'll most likely leave with a big hole in your pocket. It is hard to pick what you want and what you may need from among the several Korean skincare brands available. From the most viral serums to lesser-known formulations, it is heaven for a skincare junkie.

Lilibeth, a salesperson at the Shine's Beauty store, said that the most popular product remains the Medicube's PDRN Pink range. You'll also find lesser known brands like Purito, Eqqual Berry and DR.V8. Stock up on sheet masks, change up your ampoule solutions or try a new sunscreen — there's no dearth of options here.

Dress up like a Kdrama actress

If you have ever dreamed of dressing up like a heroine in a historical K-drama, here's your chance. The Hanbok store in the Korean Pavilion has the traditional dress in pretty colour combinations for sale, both for kids and adults. A full size Hanbok will cost you about Dh450, while that of kids are priced at Dh260.

You'll also find pretty hair accessories and chopsticks to match your costume. Make sure you bargain to get the best deal.

Souvenirs and K-pop merch

The pavilion also features authentic Korean souvenirs such as hanbok-wearing figurines, traditional masks, calligraphy art and Korean stationery.

At the K-pop and anime store, fans can buy photo cards, plushies and other goodies with their favourite K-pop star's photo.BTS fans will be spoilt for choice with lamps featuring all seven members, Butter pillows and lots of merch with BT21 characters.

The store mostly focuses on BTS and BlackPink, when it comes to K-pop merchandise, so fans of other groups might be a bit disappointed.

Photo booth!

What's a Korean experience without some photos to document it? Step into these instant photo booths (yes, the same ones we have seen in tonnes of K-pop songs and dramas), and pull a series of fun poses and expressions with your friends to make your trip to Global Village memorable.