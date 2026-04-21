No Iran pavilion? Here are 6 places to check out at Global Village instead

With the opening of Global Village on Tuesday, residents were quick to notice one significant change. The Iran pavilion was closed with barriers put outside it. The nameboard was removed and all the stalls inside the pavilion remained closed.

Although there has been no official comment from Global Village, the images of the closed pavilion quickly spread on social media. The mention of Iran Pavilion has been removed from the website of the park as well.

The destination reopened on Monday after being closed for 51 days due to regional tensions during the US-Israel-Iran war. On the first day, both residents and tourists lined up to visit the park and take advantage of special discounts and offers.

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Meanwhile, other stalls functioned as normal, with traders hoping to make the best of the last stretch of the season. Global Village is slated to end on May 10. It is not yet clear if the park will be extended. For those wanting to explore the park, here are some hidden gems to check out.

Sri Lanka and Bangladesh

With a splash of red and green, the joint pavilion of the two countries introduces people to its vibrant culture. Guests can explore traditional crafts like Sri Lankan batik and Bangladeshi jute products. At the 'Flavors of Ceylon' stall, guests can buy authentic spices and various varieties of special teas including rooibos masala, berry booster and chocolate and mint teas.

Indian chat bazaar

Guest visiting the Indian chat bazaar can enjoy some classic street food fare like pav bhaji as well as creative twists such as chocolate pani puri. Designed to feel like a big fat Indian wedding, the street located next to the Indian pavilion serves iconic street food from every corner of India.

Infinity Mirror Maze

Located inside the Exo Planet City, this attraction features a labyrinth of reflective surfaces that challenge visitors. It makes for a memorable experience for visitors to try and make their way out of the room. Don’t forget to recharge your Wonder Pass to get access to this attraction.

Gardens of the World

From Japanese zen gardens to European floral designs, the Gardens of the World features a tapestry of colors, cultures and themes. Whether you want to enjoy a moment of calm or take some Instagrammable pictures, this feature should be a must-visit on your list.

Japan pavilion

Whether you are a fan of their delicious souffle cake or are looking to pick up some manga characters or you want to buy some Asian snacks, the Japan pavilion is your place to be.

Dessert district

Located close to the China pavilion, the dessert district is every sweet lover’s dream destination. It has 32 kiosks all specialising in desserts ranging from decadent cakes and pastries to rich chocolates and creamy ice creams. At the dessert district, every corner is a treat for the senses for people of all ages.