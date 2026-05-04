Dubai’s Global Village rolls out family deal: 4 tickets for Dh30

The offer targets larger families and groups looking to enjoy an evening of entertainment, dining, shopping and cultural experiences at the popular destination

  • PUBLISHED: Mon 4 May 2026, 4:21 PM
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Dubai’s Global Village has launched a limited-time Family Special Offer, allowing visitors to purchase four entry tickets for the price of one — Dh30 — as part of its Season 30 celebrations.

The promotion, introduced in line with the UAE’s Year of Family, is designed to make group outings more accessible, with additional tickets available at a reduced rate of Dh7.5 each. 

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The offer targets larger families and groups looking to enjoy an evening of entertainment, dining, shopping and cultural experiences at the popular destination.

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Available exclusively at on-site ticketing counters, the deal runs from Sunday to Thursday and excludes weekends. During these days, Global Village operates from 5pm to midnight, extending hours to 1am on Fridays and Saturdays.

The attraction, known for bringing together cultures from around the world, said the initiative reinforces its focus on togetherness and shared experiences, positioning Season 30 as a celebration of family connections and community engagement.

With a mix of international pavilions, street food, live performances and attractions, the offer is expected to draw increased footfall in the coming weeks as residents look for affordable leisure options.

This season is slated to end on May 10. It is not clear whether the date will be extended.

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