Dubai's Global Village announces reopening date after closure due to US-Iran war

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After an over a month of closure, Dubai's Global Village is reopening its doors to the public. The popular destination will rewelcome visitors starting Monday, April 20 at 5pm.

The news was met with much jubilation on social media. “Finally,” one commentator posted on their social media. “Sweeter than going back to school,” another one commented while others expressed how they missed the iconic destination.

Global Village will be open from 5pm to 12am everyday and visitors can book tickets online or via the app. They will also be able to buy tickets at the gates of the venue. Ticket prices begin at Dh25 per person. This season was slated to end on May 10. It is not clear whether the date will be extended.

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Since the news of the US-Iran ceasefire surfaced, UAE residents have been eagerly awaiting the news of the destination’s reopening. The landmark's 30th edition has been its most remarkable one with 30 pavilions representing over 90 cultures from around the world, featuring more than 3,500 shopping outlets and over 250 dining options among other attractions. Last week, social media had been abuzz with rumours that Global Village would open soon but the destinationhad been tight-lipped about its reopening until today.

Despite the closure, the destination, which showcases cultures and traditions of more than 90 countries, has been winning hearts. Earlier this month, the entertainment park surprised a fan who posted on her social media account that she was scared Global Village would remain closed for the rest of the season. It sent her a green mukhawar, a traditional Emirati wear, that she regretted not buying on her previous visit.

Global Village’s 30th season kicked off on October 15, with a spectacular display of fireworks, drone shows and parades. In January this year, the destination hosted the biggest drone show this season, soon after ringing in the New Year with seven celebrations in one night.

Global Village is amongst several other attractions that has closed temporarily due to the regional unrest. Other destinations that have shut their doors include Ain Dubai on Bluewaters Island and the Dubai Parks and Resorts.