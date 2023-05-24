Dubai: Global Village announces opening of registration for business owners

Supplied photos

Dubai's Global Village, which concluded its season 27 recently, welcomed a record 9 million visitors. The park is now preparing for its next season and has invited traders, small business owners and entrepreneurs to bring their businesses to the multicultural park. They can register their interest in Season 28 opportunities through the online business portal.

Ali Al Hashimi, director of Commercial & Sponsorship, said: “Global Village offers a distinctive chance for entrepreneurs and larger international companies to expand their ambition and translate business ideas into long-term success.

We act as an economic catalyst for the region, serving as a launch pad for innovative concepts in areas such as organising country pavilions, innovative street food concepts, unique food carts, specialty restaurants and coffee shops, retail shops, service providers that enhance the guest experience, and new attractions. Our DNA is rooted in bringing fresh ideas to Dubai.

"We simplify the process for both new and established business owners, enabling them to expand their footprint, grow their revenue, and achieve a return on investment.”

As the proposal submission process opens categorically, the first, Pavilions, launched today. "Throughout the years, Pavilion partners have experienced remarkable returns on investment, with a number of them consistently participating for consecutive seasons spanning over a decade.

Global Village’s commitment to supporting its partners in every way possible has cemented it as a dependable and reputable ally for individuals and enterprises seeking to enhance their market presence within the region," it said.

The destination offers support to its partners, including assistance with staff visas, customs procedures for imported products, storage facilities, registration, and access to electronic payment terminals for sub-lessees.

