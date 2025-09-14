  • search in Khaleej Times
Dubai: Global Village announces opening date for Season 30

The popular destination remains closed during the summer months

Published: Sun 14 Sept 2025, 10:11 AM

Updated: Sun 14 Sept 2025, 11:54 AM

Global Village has announced the dates for its landmark 30th season, opening its gates from October 15, 2025, to May 10, 2026. The multicultural attraction, which welcomed a record-breaking 10.5 million visitors last season, is preparing for what organisers say will be its “most spectacular” edition yet. The new season will also mark the park’s 30th anniversary.

Visitors can expect the familiar mix of international pavilions, food from across the globe, cultural performances, shopping, rides, and live entertainment — but with extra surprises promised for the milestone year.

Ticket prices are still under wraps and will be revealed in October, according to the Global Village website. Last season, entry ranged between Dh25 and Dh30, with free admission for children under 3, seniors above 65, and people of determination.

If last season is anything to go by — with 40,000 shows, 200-plus dining options, and nearly 200 rides and attractions — the 30th edition looks set to draw even bigger crowds. Fireworks displays, including the park’s trademark seven New Year countdowns, are also expected to return.

Having started out with a handful of pavilions on Dubai Creek in 1996, Global Village has grown into one of the country’s most visited attractions. Last season featured 30 themed pavilions offering glimpses of the countries they represented through displays of traditional crafts, cuisines, cultural performances, and products.

The park remains closed during the summer months to avoid the searing heat and prepare for its next season. Organisers say more details of what’s planned for the anniversary edition will be revealed in the weeks ahead.