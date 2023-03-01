Dubai: Global Village announces new festival; 30 live performances daily by female street artists, entertainers

Visitors can catch contortionist who can shoot arrows with her feet, aerial silk artist, and more

By Web Desk Published: Wed 1 Mar 2023, 1:11 PM

Global Village will celebrate International Women's Day and the International Day of Happiness together with the 'Happiness Street Fest - Women's Edition'.

The festival promises to put on a spectacular show, with over 30 live performances daily from female street performers from countries all over the world - Canada, Australia, Argentina, Spain, Germany, Switzerland, to name a few.

Here are some of the talented artists coming to town for the two-week festival, which will run from March 8 to 20:

The High-Flying Aerial Muse

Minerva from Australia will entertain audiences with a beautiful performance above the ground. The show is called Theaker Von Ziarno.

The Queen of The Bicycle

Jessica Arpin from Switzerland will live up to her title, performing an entire show - which includes juggling and turning upside down - on a bicycle.

The Sharp Shooting Sensation

Sara Twister can fire a bow with her feet while balancing on her arms. The contortionist comes all the way from Germany to show audiences at Global Village her mind-blowing skills in her show, 'Ready.Aim.Fire'.

This season’s Happiness Street Fest will also include unique shows and performances from magician Billy Kid from the UK, Cata Catarsis circus from Spain, the funambulist Espuma Bruma and Mona Ciro from Argentina, and more.

Access to the Happiness Street Fest comes free with park admission tickets, which are available via the app, online, or at the gate.

