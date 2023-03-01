Dubai: Global Village announces new festival; 30 live performances daily by female street artists, entertainers

The two most common chronic respiratory diseases are asthma and COPD – both affecting the airways in the lungs
Global Village will celebrate International Women's Day and the International Day of Happiness together with the 'Happiness Street Fest - Women's Edition'.
The festival promises to put on a spectacular show, with over 30 live performances daily from female street performers from countries all over the world - Canada, Australia, Argentina, Spain, Germany, Switzerland, to name a few.
Here are some of the talented artists coming to town for the two-week festival, which will run from March 8 to 20:
Minerva from Australia will entertain audiences with a beautiful performance above the ground. The show is called Theaker Von Ziarno.
Jessica Arpin from Switzerland will live up to her title, performing an entire show - which includes juggling and turning upside down - on a bicycle.
Sara Twister can fire a bow with her feet while balancing on her arms. The contortionist comes all the way from Germany to show audiences at Global Village her mind-blowing skills in her show, 'Ready.Aim.Fire'.
This season’s Happiness Street Fest will also include unique shows and performances from magician Billy Kid from the UK, Cata Catarsis circus from Spain, the funambulist Espuma Bruma and Mona Ciro from Argentina, and more.
Access to the Happiness Street Fest comes free with park admission tickets, which are available via the app, online, or at the gate.
ALSO READ:
The two most common chronic respiratory diseases are asthma and COPD – both affecting the airways in the lungs
The meeting oversaw preparations and reviewed community engagement efforts undertaken in the lead up to the climate conference
Running until March 8, it features a unique and diverse collection of more than 500 artworks created by Emirati students
MAKTABA to conduct various events to promote reading as a lifestyle and a means of enriching knowledge among various communities
Residents will be given a 'unique opportunity' to live in the heart of its 'proud legacy city'
Fourth edition of the games being held at Dubai Design District from March 2-5 features physical and mental challenges to reinforce team spirit and cooperation, with international teams vying in new 'Battle of the Cities' category
Employees availing these options to manage their symptoms will not be required to submit medical certificates
It is now welcoming worshippers, with access to the forum and guided tours available to visitors from March 1, 2023