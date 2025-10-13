Dubai: Electric abras back within Global Village; luxury bus routes announced

Visitors of Dubai's Global Village can now avail themselves of a premium and comfortable public transport ride to the popular theme park.

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced on Monday the resumption of electric abra services within Global Village, giving visitors a chance to enjoy cruising along the internal waterways of the world-class destination.

The service will be provided through two electric abras inside Global Village.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Four RTA direct bus routes will also be available to take visitors to the popular destination, serving key departure points across Dubai. They are as follows:

Route 102: Al Rashidiya Bus Station – Global Village (every 60 minutes).

Route 103: Union Bus Station – Global Village (every 40 minutes).

Route 104: Al Ghubaiba Bus Station – Global Village (every 60 minutes).

Route 106: Mall of the Emirates Bus Station – Global Village (every 60 minutes).

Season 30 of Global Village is set to start on October 15 and run until May 10, 2026, with organisers promising visitors the most spectacular season so far