Dubai: International efforts to limit global warming falling behind

Collaboration between public and private sector important, says top official

KT photo by Shihab

by Waheed Abbas Published: Wed 23 Nov 2022, 7:39 PM Last updated: Wed 23 Nov 2022, 7:42 PM

Climate risks are many and all incoming global efforts towards limiting global warming are falling behind, said Eng. Majd Fayyad, DSM Strategy and Policy Lead, Supreme Council of Energy.

“There are several factors that will be taken into consideration to achieve net zero including housing, the well-being of the people as well as economic growth. The good news is that net zero offers a lot of economic opportunities in terms of jobs growth and GDP growth,” he said.

“We have to have collaboration between public and private sector with latter being the leader in innovation, funding and technology while government playing its role on strategy, monitoring and control,” Fayyad said during The Journey to Net Zero forum hosted by Khaleej Times.

The forum was sponsored by sustainability partner Accenture, Gold Sponsor Trane Technologies, Silver Sponsor Fugro and supported by Clean Energy Business Council, Middle East Solar Industry and Energy Industries Council Mena. The Dubai Supreme Council of Energy officially endorsed the forum.

“In Dubai, we walk the talk. We have taken measures in line with the net zero direction. Last year, Dubai Supreme Council issued a resolution which commits to Dubai’s net zero by 2050,” he said.

ALSO READ: