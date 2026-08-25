Dubai Municipality becomes first globally to get climate-proof drainage certification

Dubai Municipality has become the first government entity in the world to receive international certification under ISO 24566, a global standard for managing stormwater services in response to climate change.

The certification recognises the Municipality’s integrated approach to assessing climate risks and planning, designing, operating and maintaining stormwater drainage systems. It reflects Dubai’s focus on building resilient, sustainable infrastructure that can respond to changing weather conditions, safeguard communities, and ensure service continuity.

The Municipality said the achievement supports Dubai’s leadership vision to strengthen the emirate’s future readiness and enhance quality of life for residents and visitors.

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Eng. Adel Mohammed Al Marzouqi, CEO of the Waste and Sewerage Agency at Dubai Municipality, said the certification demonstrates the technical and organisational maturity of Dubai’s drainage infrastructure.

“This achievement translates our wise leadership’s vision into resilient infrastructure that reinforces Dubai’s position as a sustainable and future-ready city,” Al Marzouqi said.

“The adoption and implementation of ISO 24566 strengthen our operational and field capabilities through systematic methods to address the impacts of climate change. Our approach is built on proactive planning and accurate data to improve efficiency and ensure the continuity and sustainability of services.”

Dubai Municipality developed and implemented an integrated framework to assess climate-related changes and associated risks. The framework enables stormwater drainage systems to tackle current challenges and adapt to future conditions through proactive planning and evidence-based decision-making.

It also supports the planning, design, operation and maintenance of drainage infrastructure, helping ensure that vital services remain efficient and reliable amid changing climate conditions.

The ISO 24566 standard provides a structured framework for identifying risks linked to shifting rainfall patterns, assessing their potential impact, and developing engineering and operational measures to strengthen the long-term performance of stormwater networks.

The move aligns with the UAE and Dubai’s wider efforts to accelerate climate action, advance environmental sustainability and support national climate neutrality objectives.