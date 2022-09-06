Dubai: Glider crash that killed pilot did not occur at Skydive Club facilities, says aviation authority

Investigations are still ongoing to find out cause of accident

Image used for illustration. KT file

By Web Desk Published: Tue 6 Sep 2022, 9:02 PM Last updated: Tue 6 Sep 2022, 9:08 PM

The General Civil Aviation Authority in UAE on Tuesday announced that the glider accident that occurred last Sunday morning in the Margham area of ​​Dubai did not occur in any of the facilities of the Skydive Dubai Club.

The authority said that Skydive Club is not related to the accident. The glider crash had killed the South African pilot.

In its clarification today, GCAA stated that an investigation is still ongoing to find out the cause of the accident.

The authority offered sincere condolences and sympathy to the deceased pilot's family.

Last Wednesday, a glider hurtled into the parking lot of Abu Dhabi's Sheikh Zayed Mosque, injuring the pilot. The plane, also said to be amateur-built, was heading to land at Al Bateen Executive Airport and crashed in an unpopulated area due to a technical malfunction.

Authorities are still investigating the “technical malfunction” that led to the crash of that single-engine aircraft.

ALSO READ: