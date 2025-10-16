Sheikh Mohammed's vision: Dubai to host world's largest tech and AI event in 2026

Tech lovers, gear up — Dubai is set to develop the world's largest technology and artificial intelligence event.

Gitex TechCation 2026, which was earlier announced by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, will be held in Expo City Dubai next year from December 7 to 11.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has directed that the event be developed into the world’s largest in this field.

TechCation will bring together the world’s leading technology companies, startups, investors, and innovators in an immersive, citywide celebration of technology and creativity.

Dubai’s tourism and cultural network

As the first step in preparing for the first-of-its-kind global event, Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) and the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) signed a Strategic Partnership to support and promote Gitex TechCation.

The aim is to use the emirate's tourism, and cultural networks to curate TechCation programmes, campaigns, and immersive experiences — allowing the event to move out of convention halls and letting it spread across the city.

Supporting DET’s goal to make Dubai the best city to visit, live, work, and invest, the programme is designed to encourage longer stays.

World’s most sought-after travel destination

Dubai was ranked No.1 worldwide in Tripadvisor’s Travellers’ Choice Best of the Best Awards for three consecutive years (2022-2024), a global first, reaffirming its appeal to international tourists and making it a prime destination for such a global tech event.

The city’s culinary scene has rapidly gained worldwide prominence, with the 2025 Michelin Guide featuring 119 restaurants from Dubai, including 19 with Michelin Stars, and two restaurants making it to The World's 50 Best Restaurants for 2025.

Advancing D33 goals

Gitex TechCation supports the ambitions of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, which aims to position Dubai among the world’s top three global cities by 2033. By embedding the world’s largest tech and investor network within Dubai’s tourism and cultural landscape, the event strengthens the city’s stature as a global destination for talent, foreign direct investment, and commerce.

Dubai ranked first globally in terms of the number of Greenfield FDI projects it attracted for the eighth consecutive half-year period in H1 2025, and No.1 in Savills’ Executive Nomad Index, making it a magnet for entrepreneurs, tech talent, and investors.