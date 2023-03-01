Dubai: Giant mural coming up on major road, set to break Guinness World Record

The 1,000m-long installation will be part of a campaign aiming to increase awareness about consumer rights in the country and regulate relationships with merchants

by SM Ayaz Zakir Published: Wed 1 Mar 2023, 2:51 PM

A giant mural measuring nearly 1,000 square metre long will be seen on Al Ittihad street from May 1, 2023 as part of a campaign by the Emirates Society for Consumer Protection. The new initiative, titled ‘Our Responsibility is Your Protection,’ was launched in collaboration with the Emirates Draw, with a few government dignitaries marking their presence at the press conference at the Grand Millennium hotel, Business Bay.

The campaign aims to increase awareness about consumer rights in the UAE, regulate relationships with merchants, and combat various types of commercial fraud.

As part of the campaign, a 100-metre-long and 10-metre-high mural on Al Ittihad Street will be entered into the Guinness World Records and help spread awareness to the largest possible segment of the local community.

The initiative is a significant step toward promoting consumer rights and combating commercial fraud in the UAE. The Society calls on all community members to participate in spreading awareness and supporting the campaign.

Mohammed Khalifa Al Muhairi, chairman of the board of directors of the Emirates Society for Consumer Protection, emphasised the importance of the campaign and its goals in reaching all segments of society. “The UAE has created a safe environment for consumers, ensuring their rights and recognising their duties while providing accurate information on the goods and services they use,” said Al Muhairi.

The launch of the awareness mural aims to convey important messages to all segments of society, while encouraging companies to contribute to promoting and deepening social awareness regarding consumer rights.

Paul Chader, head of marketing at Emirates Draw, expressed the organisation's commitment to supporting initiatives that positively impact individuals and society. “As an Emirati organisation with a global reputation for inclusiveness, transparency, and high international standards in its operations, Emirates Draw is proud to sponsor the Our Responsibility is Your Protection initiative, [which] aligns with Emirates Draw's core values and vision of being a beacon of hope and making the future better and more radiant for all,” said Chader.

“Emirates Draw is grateful to the Society for Consumer Protection for providing the opportunity to support this pioneering initiative and looks forward to cooperating with different institutions to positively impact society,” said Chader.

The Emirates Society for Consumer Protection thanked the Ministry of Economy for its support of the association, as a public welfare society that contributes to achieving the goals set by the country's economic agenda.

