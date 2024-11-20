Dubai Gem school co-founder Sultana Rabi passes away at 87, leaves legacy in education

Dubai bid farewell on Tuesday to Sultana Rabi, co-founder of Dubai Gem Private School (DGPS), who passed away at 87.

An Emirati educator with a lifelong commitment to nurturing young minds, Sultana was instrumental in building one of the city’s most respected educational institutions.

She is survived by her elder sister, Latifa 'Bibi' Rabi, and her nieces and nephews, who continue her legacy at DGPS.

Born in 1937, Sultana’s journey began with a modest but ambitious vision. In 1973, she and Bibi started a small nursery and crèche in Bur Dubai. Over the years, it grew into a thriving school in Oud Metha, offering British curriculum education from FS1 to Year 13. Reflecting on this journey during the school’s 50th anniversary in March 2023, Sultana described DGPS as her “dream child" in an interview with Khaleej Times.

Bibi, co-founder and closest ally, paid a heartfelt tribute: “She was not just a sibling; she was my pillar of strength and my dearest friend. Together, we envisioned a school that would nurture young minds and sow the seeds of knowledge, compassion, and excellence. As we mourn her loss, we also celebrate the profound impact she has left on all our lives.”

Her nephew, Saber Rabi, Director of DGPS, shared a touching memory: “Yesterday, a part of me died. Even in her final days, she worried about visitors’ comfort in the hospital. She always thought of others’ interests before her own. Pupu, I will miss you always until the day comes for me to be reunited with you in Jannah.”

Her niece, Shada Rabi, also Director of DGPS, expressed her gratitude: “You will be missed so much, my dearest aunt. How blessed we were to have you in our lives.”

Colleagues and staff remembered Sultana as the heart of DGPS. Dr Poonam Mahindra, Vice Principal, said, "Madam Sultana was more than just a leader; she was the nurturing heartbeat of our school. Her care, devotion, and love for the school were akin to a mother's for her child." Ms Parie, Principal of DGPS, highlighted her dedication: "Her unwavering love for DGPS was evident in every decision she made. Madam Sultana was not only a leader but also the heart of our school." Ms Sheela Mistry, Head of Administration, who worked with Sultana for 30 years, reflected on her compassion. "Dubai Gem was her baby, and she nurtured it through thick and thin," she said. She added that Sultana often showed concern for the well-being of staff and their families. Former staff member Amal Hasan spoke of her vision: "She believed in the transformative power of education and dedicated her life to creating a space where students could thrive and dreams could flourish."