Dubai gears up for packed events season as Gitex, ATM and Big 5 return

Dubai World Trade Centre has announced a packed events calendar for the remainder of 2026, with major international exhibitions and conferences set to take place across its two venues from August through December.

The programme spans tourism, technology, healthcare, food and beverage, energy, construction, automotive, education and other sectors, with events split between Dubai World Trade Centre in the city and Dubai Exhibition Centre at Expo City.

Among the headline events are Arabian Travel Market, Gitex Global, Big 5 Global, Middle East Energy and WETEX, as Dubai’s business events calendar accelerates in the second half of the year.

Mahir Julfar, Executive Vice President at Dwtc, said the breadth of the calendar reflects the scale of demand from organisers and the ability of the two venues to host several large events across a concentrated period.

He said the expanded venue capacity gives organisers more flexibility and allows DWTC to accommodate a wider range of industries and audiences.

September brings major business events

September begins at Dwtc with Middle East Energy from September 1-3, followed by International Property Show and AIM Congress from September 7-9.

Dubai Derma runs from September 8-10, while Crypto Expo takes place on September 9-10.

Arabian Travel Market returns from September 14-17, followed later in the month by The Forex Expo, Seamless Middle East, MEIDAM and Ru’ya - Careers UAE.

At Dubai Exhibition Centre, GISEC runs from September 16-18, followed by Middle East Coatings Show from September 28-30.

October spans sustainability, AI and consumer events

October’s Dwtc calendar includes Beautyworld Dubai, Airport Show, RISE Global Real Estate Investment Summit, HR Summit, AccessAbilities Expo and Wetex from October 20-22.

The month also includes World Green Economy Summit, Dubai AI Festival, ArabLab+ and Growtech Middle East.

At DEC, events include CABSAT, SAT Expo, World Tour, Baby & Kids Expo, Jewellery, Gem & Technology in Dubai and Dubai Muscle Show.

Big 5 Global leads November

November opens with Gulf Host, Gulfood Manufacturing, ISM Middle East and Private Label Middle East.

The programme continues with World Tobacco Middle East, EV World Show, GESS, World Vape Show, The Mining Show and World Police Summit.

The month closes with a strong construction focus, led by Big 5 Global from November 23-26, alongside GeoWorld, HVACR World, LiveableCitiesX and Future FM.

At DEC, Automechanika Dubai runs from November 10-12, followed by World Art Dubai and Onset Expo later in the month.

Gitex Global moves to DEC in December

Gitex Global which will take place from December 8-11 at Dubai Exhibition Centre at Expo City, marking its new home.

Dwtc will also host the GITEX Global Summit from December 4-8, along with events covering ophthalmology, jewellery, graphics, public transport and business aviation.

The year closes with the International Summit for Aviation Training, followed by consumer shows including Asia Baby Children Maternity Exhibition, International Appliance and Electronics Show and China Products Fair.