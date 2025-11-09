Dubai's GDP reaches Dh241 billion in the first half of 2025

Dubai's GDP grew 4.4 per cent to reach Dh241 billion in the first half of 2025. In the second quarter alone, the GDP climbed 4.7 per cent to reach Dh122 billion.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, said, “Dubai’s economic performance reflects the vision of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, whose leadership has created a unique model of sustainable growth defined by innovation, excellence and global competitiveness. This vision continues to create new opportunities for investment, enterprise, and talent, underpinned by long-term planning and forward-looking policies.”

“Each percentage point of growth is also the outcome of strong collaboration between diverse stakeholders, disciplined execution of strategies, and the emirate’s ability to turn global challenges into new possibilities for progress. Further, the high GDP growth in the first half of the year reaffirms the progress of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, which continues to translate our vision into measurable results. As we look ahead, we remain committed to advancing initiatives and forging partnerships that further strengthen Dubai’s position as a leading global economic hub,” he added.

Strong sectoral performance

Human health and social work

This sector achieved the highest growth rate in both Q2 and H1 2025, expanding 20 per in H1 to reach Dh3.3 billion, contributing 1.4 per cent to total GDP. In Q2 alone, it grew by 12.8 per cent to Dh1.4 billion, compared to Dh1.2 billion in the same period of 2024.

Construction

The construction sector maintained a remarkable growth, with a value added of Dh16 billion in H1 2025, contributing 6.7 per cent to GDP and recording 8.5 per cent growth year-on-year. In Q2, the sector grew by 14.9 per cent, contributing 6.2 per cent to GDP supported by increased government spending on development projects that boosted economic activity.

Real estate

The sector expanded 6.4 per cent in Q2 2025, contributing 8.9 per cent to GDP with a total value of Dh10.8 billion. Over the first half of the year, it grew 7 per cent, contributing 8.2 per cent to GDP, with a total value added of Dh19.8 billion, up from Dh18.5 billion in H1 2024, This growth results from a 40 per cent increase in real estate sales during H1 2025.