Second fatality of gas cylinder blast in Dubai car showroom identified: Social worker

A Cameroonian national has been identified as the second fatality of the gas cylinder blast in the car showroom in Dubai's Al Quoz, the Consulate General of the Republic of Cameroon confirmed to Khaleej Times on Thursday.

The man, identified as Nkeng Boris Lord Ekangwo, was a worker in the area. It is not clear whether he was working at the car dealership where the blast took place or at any of the surrounding garages.

“According to information received by the Consulate General through a close friend who reported the unfortunate incident, Nkeng Boris arrived in the UAE in 2019 and was employed as an automobile mechanic in Dubai until his passing,” the consulate said in a statement.

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The consulate expressed its profound sorrow at the loss of the young compatriot. “We extend the deepest and most heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, relatives, friends, and the entire Cameroonian community in the UAE,” the statement continued.

“The post is working closely with the deceased's family to organise the repatriation of his remains back to Cameroon.”

On Wednesday evening, Boris’ brother emailed Khaleej Times expressing his anxiousness that he was unable to get in touch with him. “I am worried much about the explosion,” he wrote in his email. “My brother was involved in that accident and from reports we are getting, he died.”

He added that his friends and family were trying to get in touch with Boris but were unable to. “We have been calling his phone which is said to have been collected by the manager but no response,” he wrote.

Meanwhile, the showroom remained shut for the fourth consecutive day. The 'Car Superstore' took to social media to announce that they were temporarily closed. A customer service agent confirmed that they will remain shut until further notice.

“Our thoughts are with those affected, and out of respect for everyone involved and their loved ones, we will provide updates on our reopening as soon as possible,” the company wrote on Instagram.

Boris is the second person to be identified who died in the incident which took place on Monday. Earlier, Khaleej Times had reported that Indian expat S.P. was also killed in the incident. The 27-year-old had been working as a multimedia marketing specialist at the company for the last eight months. Hailing from the southern Indian state of Kerala, the young man got married last year.

Authories are continuing to investigate the incident. Dubai Civil Defence shared that the fire was brought under control within an hour of it being reported and the site was secured.

The management of the company has not responded to requests for a comment, as it says its priority now is to help the families of the injured and deceased.

An eyewitness earlier said that some of the staff who were trying to bring the fire under control with a fire extinguisher were injured when the gas cylinder burst.