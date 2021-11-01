Look: 5 attractions you shouldn’t miss at new season of Dubai Garden Glow

The materials recovery and repurposing activities will be entirely conducted in the UAE.
UAE8 hours ago
New concepts and attractions have been put together to wow its winter visitors and ‘magnify the magic’ of Dubai Garden Glow's new season. The ‘world’s largest eye-catching theme park’ promises a bigger, better and brighter showcase.
Here are five glowing attractions you shouldn’t miss:
1. Glow Park
This neon wonderland takes you from an information era to an entertainment age. The whole garden has been constituted manually and fabricated with handmade lights. Unique eco-friendly models were constructed to deliver ‘ultimate encounters’ that kids will surely enjoy.
2. Glowing Safari
Imagine going on a safari trek with incandescent animals all around; a colourful flower valley with moving blossoms; a glittering butterfly trail...the list goes on. This is the kind of adventure you’ll find at the garden. It’s best to don the hat of an adventurer, and be bewitched by the impact of 10 million energy-saving bulbs.
3. ‘Back to Nature’ Art Park
Explore this sanctuary filled with wildlife installations that are not only captivating but also eco-friendly. The glowing artworks here are made of used materials, such as bottles and CDs.
4. Dinosaurs Park
A top draw for curious children and adults alike, this park takes you back to a ‘land before time’ — from the dawn of dinosaurs through the three periods, Triassic, Jurassic and Cretaceous, to the end. It showcases more than 100 prehistoric creatures that move and roar. It also features several educations stops (including a Dino museum).
5. Magic Park
Get ready to be mesmerised by optical illusions. This magical world will definitely surprise visitors and inspire everyone’s imaginations, with photo-worthy content across different categories.
The materials recovery and repurposing activities will be entirely conducted in the UAE.
UAE8 hours ago
Sharjah Book Authority reiterates their commitment to help publishers emerge stronger from the pandemic
UAE22 hours ago
Sharjah Principles for Child-Friendly Urban Planning presents global model for designing child-friendly cities.
UAE22 hours ago
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation stresses its readiness to help citizens in Lebanon to return
UAE1 day ago
Fitness enthusiasts can perform asanas at Ain Dubai every day until November 5.
UAE1 day ago
Move reflects leadership’s commitment to further cement Dubai’s status as one of the world’s most important financial hubs
UAE1 day ago
The The two-hour session will take place on November 6, between 3pm and 5pm.
UAE1 day ago