Dubai Garden Glow to reopen as a day park; new location revealed

Dubai Garden Glow is making a comeback — this time in daylight as well. For the first time since it opened a decade ago, the popular family attraction will operate as a day park, welcoming visitors from 10am to 9pm daily. Previously, the glow-in-the-dark park opened after 5pm.

The park, which had announced its closure after 10 seasons, has been relocated next to Dubai Frame at Zabeel Park Gate 3. Organisers confirmed the move on Instagram, saying it will reopen soon with all-new attractions, including an upgraded Dinosaur Park and a Fantasy Park.

The new location marks a fresh chapter for Dubai Garden Glow — shifting from an evening-only spectacle to an all-day experience.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

One ticket, two parks

Visitors will be able to access two experiences under one ticket, although the official reopening date and entry fees have yet to be revealed.

At the Dinosaur Park, guests can explore a collection of life-size animatronic dinosaurs, brought to life with movement and sound effects. This season, the park will also introduce new interactive displays, allowing visitors to learn more about prehistoric creatures through hands-on exhibits.

The adjoining Fantasy Park will feature "huge, whimsical, and perfectly Instagramable structures at every turn", blending natural scenery with imaginative art installations. Described by organisers as “a joyful escape designed for the wonder of all ages”, the new zone promises to be colourful and visually rich.

From glowing nights to brighter days

Since opening in 2015, Dubai Garden Glow has drawn millions of residents and tourists with its illuminated displays made from recyclable materials — an approach that combined sustainability with spectacle. Its themed zones, including Ice Park, Magic Park, and Art Park, became annual highlights during Dubai’s winter season.

More details, including ticket prices and the official opening date, are expected to be announced soon.