Dubai: Gang of four jailed for knifing, assaulting men who looked at their girlfriends

The Court of First Instance has also ordered their deportation from the country after they have served their sentence



Published: Sun 19 Feb 2023, 12:12 PM

A group of four men has been convicted for assaulting four other men for looking at their girlfriends in what they deemed was an inappropriate manner. The assailants, of Asian descent, assaulted the victims, of Arab descent, with sticks and knives after a verbal altercation, causing them to receive severe injuries.

The Court of First Instance sentenced the men to one month in prison, as well as a fine of Dh10,000 each. It also ordered their deportation from the country after they have served their sentence.

According to investigations by Dubai's Public Prosecution, the victims were walking late at night in the Great Market area, and were met on the road by two of the defendants, who were accompanied by two women. The victims looked at the two women in an 'inappropriate' manner, which caused the men to get angry. One of the accused asked the victims why they were looking at their girlfriends, and pulled a knife out of his clothes, waving it around.

The defendants then summoned two other men, and the four of them proceeded to assault the victims, leading to severe injuries – following which they fled the scene.

Police found the location of one of the accused following investigations, and set up an ambush to successfully capture him. The man admitted his involvement in the incident, indicating that he was out with the other men for dinner when the assault occurred. He claimed that he and his three co-defendants were not the party that began the quarrel, alleging that it was one of the victims instead.

