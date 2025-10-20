Dubai Games 7th edition dates announced; competition to feature tougher challenges

The seventh edition of the Dubai Games will take place from February 12 to 15, 2026.

The sporting event will be held under the patronage of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai.

The Organising Committee of Dubai Games has said that the upcoming edition will feature enhanced challenges. There are five categories — Battle of the Government – Men, Battle of the Government – Women, Battle of the Community, Battle of the Cities and Battle of the Juniors.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The competition aims to test the physical and mental endurance of the participants. Through competitions rooted in the values of participation and collaboration, the event reaffirms Dubai’s status as a global hub for major sporting events.

The seventh edition will be organised in collaboration with DP World as Official Partner, Dubai Sports Council as Strategic Partner, and Emarat and DAMAC as Diamond Sponsors.