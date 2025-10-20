  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Mon, Oct 20, 2025 | Rabi al-Thani 28, 1447 | Fajr 05:02 | DXB clear.png32.2°C

Dubai Games 7th edition dates announced; competition to feature tougher challenges

It aims to test the physical and mental endurance of participants

Published: Mon 20 Oct 2025, 5:17 PM

Top Stories

Diwali in UAE: Residents urged to keep noise levels down, avoid loud music

Diwali in UAE: Residents urged to keep noise levels down, avoid loud music

Dubai Police rescue driver after cruise control failure on Emirates Road

Dubai Police rescue driver after cruise control failure on Emirates Road

'No debts': UAE’s raffle millionaires reveal how life changed after big wins

'No debts': UAE’s raffle millionaires reveal how life changed after big wins

The seventh edition of the Dubai Games will take place from February 12 to 15, 2026.

The sporting event will be held under the patronage of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai.

Recommended For You

thumb-image

Abu Dhabi: 25-week-old foetus undergoes spine surgery in mother's womb

thumb-image

UAE: Do you share your child's photos online? Experts warn of cyber risks

thumb-image

Video: 2 Kuwaitis arrested for violent robbery; legal action taken against them

thumb-image

Bangladesh probes cause of massive international airport fire

thumb-image

Open source and AI drive UAE’s digital sovereignty push

 

The Organising Committee of Dubai Games has said that the upcoming edition will feature enhanced challenges. There are five categories — Battle of the Government – Men, Battle of the Government – Women, Battle of the Community, Battle of the Cities and Battle of the Juniors.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The competition aims to test the physical and mental endurance of the participants. Through competitions rooted in the values of participation and collaboration, the event reaffirms Dubai’s status as a global hub for major sporting events.

The seventh edition will be organised in collaboration with DP World as Official Partner, Dubai Sports Council as Strategic Partner, and Emarat and DAMAC as Diamond Sponsors.