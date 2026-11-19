Visitors to a Dubai Future Week can experience what it feels like to have artificial intelligence speak directly to them in their own voice — and even influence the way they think.

At The Human Within, which is on showcase at Emirates Towers, visitors can step inside a booth, clone their voices and listen as an AI-powered version of themselves delivers messages based on how they want to approach life.

The interactive installation by Los Angeles-based artists Lauren Lee McCarthy and Kyle McDonald invites people to experiment with their inner monologue, offering a glimpse into how artificial intelligence could influence human thoughts, emotions and behaviour.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Speaking to Khaleej Times, Liz Stumpf, curator of the exhibition, said the experience makes visitors active participants rather than passive observers.

"They can clone their own voice and change their inner monolog," she explained.

Once inside the booth, visitors can decide what they want their AI-generated voice to tell them, including whether they would like to become more open to interacting with others.

The technology can then take on an encouraging role, prompting people to engage in conversations or adopt a more positive outlook.

“So, you go inside a booth and you clone your voice, and then the AI starts speaking to you in in your own voice, essentially, and you can decide what you want the voice to tell you,” Stumpf said.

AI trained on poetry offers visitors different conversation

Another installation also uses a bespoke artificial intelligence model trained on poetry, giving its responses a more expressive and creative quality.

Ulrich Schrauth, curator of The Human Within, said the system has been designed to respond to visitors in a way that goes beyond conventional AI-generated answers.

“They also work with a bespoke AI model that is sort of trained on poetry, so it gives very poetic and very beautiful answers to your presence,” he said.

The exhibition brings together interactive installations, robotics, sound, video and sculpture to examine how emerging technologies are reshaping human identity, consciousness and relationships.

Running as part of Dubai Future Week (November 18-21), the exhibition features works by international artists, alongside UAE-based creative perspectives.

Among them is Sara Niroobakhsh, an artist working at New York University Abu Dhabi, whose bio-sonic sculpture explores care and motherhood through sound and scientific research.

Schrauth described her work as a striking example of how art can bring scientific ideas into conversations about human experiences.

"And the other one is an artist called Sara Niroobakhsh. She is working at NYU Abu Dhabi, and she created a sonic sculpture, very beautiful, very aesthetic, looking at care, motherhood, and also backed by scientific research."

Changing boundaries between humans and machines

Titled The Human Within, the exhibition raises questions about whether machines can replicate human emotions, how technology is influencing creativity and what distinguishes people from the intelligent systems they increasingly interact with.

Other installations include robotic arms that appear to gaze at each other in an ongoing choreography, raising questions about recognition and affection, as well as robotic balloons exploring the tension between freedom and constraint.

Visitors can also experience an immersive installation by Marshmallow Laser Feast, featuring Cate Blanchett’s voice guiding them through the movement of oxygen in the human body.

Meanwhile, filmmaker Liam Young's time-lapse film journeys 50,000 years, from the earliest First Nations communities to a future shaped by renewable energy, regeneration and community-driven space exploration.

The exhibition also features works that translate biological and environmental processes into sensory experiences, including an installation exploring the ocean's twilight zone and another that transforms vanilla molecules into digital sculptures that visitors can see and smell.

The Human Within is the inaugural exhibition of STARS 2026, a new global gathering of scientists, researchers and artists established by Dubai Research, Development and Innovation (Dubai RDI).

The programme aims to encourage scientific exchange, international collaboration and public engagement with research through art.

Khalifa Al Qama, Chief of Research, Development and Innovation at Dubai Future Foundation, said the initiative reflects Dubai's commitment to scientific research and innovation that benefits society.

"Through STARS, we are encouraging scientists, technologists and artists to examine these questions from different perspectives, recognising that understanding the future of technology requires us to consider its impact on people and society," he said.

For Schrauth, the exhibition ultimately invites visitors to look beyond the similarities between humans and machines and question what makes people distinct.

"The closer technology comes to imitating us, the more revealing the differences become," he said.

"With this exhibition, we want to invite visitors to interrogate what we recognise as distinctly human, and what we might notice if we stopped looking for our own reflection in the technological systems surrounding us."