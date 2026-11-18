An Emirati entrepreneur behind a UAE-developed electric motorcycle is working on an artificial intelligence-powered safety system that could alert riders to nearby hazards and give delivery companies a clearer picture of what happens on the road.

Rashid Al Salmi, founder of mobility company Sulmi, spoke to Khaleej Times during Dubai Future Week, where he said the system was being shown publicly for the first time. Designed specifically for motorcycles, it aims to monitor a rider's surroundings through 360 degrees and provide feedback on potential dangers.

The project grew out of a concern that had stayed with him while developing his electric motorcycle which is rider safety. “When we started, we started with an electric motorcycle. I wanted to solve the problem of the number of accidents as it was something that bothered me,” he said.

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“This is built on artificial intelligence. We made it specifically for motorcycles. We developed a smart, 360-degree system that can see what is happening around the rider and give him feedback," he said.

Beyond location tracking

Al Salmi said the technology goes beyond tracking where a motorcycle is. It is intended to assess what is happening around it, identify nearby objects and warn the rider through a screen.

The system brings together cameras and sensing technologies, including ultrasonic sensors and radar, according to Al Salmi. He said it is designed to identify objects, assess whether they pose a danger and calculate their distance from the motorcycle.

“It calculates what type of object it is, whether it is a danger, and exactly how far away it is,” he said.

Alongside alerts, the technology is intended to provide feedback to help riders improve their riding. Al Salmi said the system would continue to develop over time.

Understanding road incidents

For delivery operators, the aim is to provide more information than a location marker on a map.

Al Salmi said the system could serve delivery companies, businesses that lease motorcycles to them, and transport authorities. He believes there is a gap in the information available about what happens while riders are on the road, particularly when an accident occurs.

Whether the technology could help explain a crash, he pointed to its cameras, GPS and a gyroscope that measures the motorcycle’s tilt. Such information could help operators examine the circumstances surrounding an incident, he said.

The cameras are designed to operate continuously in real time, allowing ongoing monitoring rather than location tracking alone.

Prototype tests planned

The next step is to install the system on Sulmi's motorcycle prototypes and begin internal testing at the company’s facility in Dubai Silicon Oasis, Al Salmi said.

“We will soon, God willing, put it on the motorcycle prototypes we have, and we will start internal testing,” he said.

He said he had presented the project to Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) and delivery platform Talabat. He hoped to begin work on pilot trials with the RTA and delivery companies within about a month of the interview. He did not announce a confirmed pilot agreement.

Al Salmi previously developed Sulmi’s EB-One electric motorcycle, unveiled in 2023 the UAE-developed bike as having a claimed range of 300km on a single charge and incorporating rider-safety technology.