At 3am in Dubai in 2040, what you threw away the night before could help generate electricity or become material for a new building. By 10am, you could design a home on a screen and see how it might change as your family grows.

That was the day six Dubai Municipality employees invited visitors to imagine at Dubai Future Week. Their interactive session, ‘The City That Never Sleeps’, took the audience from 3am to 8.30pm, capturing how life in the city could change.

The municipality also showcased Health and Safety Radar, a live platform that helps inspectors decide which establishments to check first, and launched DM Disrupt, an accelerator that will give innovators a chance to test solutions in the city.

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Six moments in the Dubai of 2040

At 3am, ‘rubbish’ became a ‘gift’. The presenters imagined a city where discarded materials from homes and buildings could be reused to produce energy or supply the construction industry.

At 6.30am, ‘visiting hours’ gave way to ‘hospitality’, with parks and other public spaces designed to welcome residents and visitors of all ages into their daily routines.

By 10am, a building ‘transaction’ became a ‘dream’. The presenters imagined residents designing their homes digitally and watching them take shape. The homes themselves could be adapted over time and passed from one generation to the next.

At 1pm, the session turned to what was on the lunch table. ‘Beware’ became ‘peace of mind’, with food tracked from farm to table so teams could address safety concerns before they affected consumers. The scenario also imagined municipal teams applying the same approach to the cleanliness of public spaces.

At 4.30pm, ‘breakdown’ gave way to ‘twin’. The presenters imagined teams using digital replicas of real facilities to simulate faults, rehearse their response, and test repairs before applying them on the ground.

At 8.30pm, the final stop replaced ‘spectator’ with ‘mark’. It asked visitors to imagine how they could leave their mark on Dubai by sharing ideas and helping design the services they use.

Why Dubai Municipality dropped about 45 services and procedures

Opening the session, Dubai Municipality Director General Marwan bin Ghalita pointed to the work residents rarely see. A clean park, a beach ready for visitors, or a public facility that opens as expected depends on teams working at different hours to keep the city running.

He said the municipality was moving towards using data to anticipate residents’ needs and identify problems earlier. It was also looking at which services people still used. Over the previous two to three months, the municipality phased out about 45 services and procedures after reviewing usage data and finding no real demand for them, he said.

A live map helps inspectors decide where to go first

A complaint, an inspection finding and a lab result can come through different systems. Dubai Municipality’s Health and Safety Radar brings those records together so inspectors can see where health or environmental risks may be emerging.

Speaking to Khaleej Times at Dubai Future Week, Amna Abdulrahman from Dubai Municipality’s Health and Safety Department said HS Radar brings information from several municipal systems onto one live map.

“HS Radar is a live mapping platform that lets us bring a huge amount of data together in one place,” she said. “We link several systems, including our smart inspection system, complaints and incident reports, and results from the Central Laboratory.”

Launched at WETEX 2026, the platform uses artificial intelligence and geographic information systems to analyse location-based risks. It also draws on licensing records, lab tests and samples collected in the field. Inspectors can use the interactive maps to identify higher-risk sites and decide where to focus their checks.