Dubai talks growth with big plans for airport, metro, Dh100-billion financial district

Dubai outlined its long-term vision for travel, trade and city life at the Mohammed bin Rashid Leadership Forum 2026, held at Dubai World Trade Centre on Tuesday, with officials presenting plans to connect the emirate through integrated transport systems, expand its global trade network and improve the experience of residents and visitors.

The forum brought together government and private-sector leaders to discuss the emirate’s next phase of development, with presentations covering aviation, mobility, ports, finance, infrastructure and tourism.

New era for aviation, transport

Khalifa Al Zaffin highlighted the future of Al Maktoum International Airport, which is designed to handle up to 260 million passengers annually. He said Dubai’s ambition was not simply to build the world’s largest airport, but to rethink the passenger journey and make travel smoother through technology and efficient processes.

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“The best technologies are those that you do not feel,” he said, explaining that innovation should save passengers time and simplify their experience.

Mattar Al Tayer, meanwhile, outlined a transport vision spanning three dimensions: in the sky, on land and underground.

Dubai currently records more than 11 million journeys daily, equivalent to over 7,000 journeys every minute. Al Tayer said the city’s daytime population is expected to double by 2040, putting greater pressure on its transport network.

The Roads and Transport Authority is targeting autonomous transport to account for one in four journeys by 2030. Air taxi trials began in 2016, while the first air taxi station is expected in 2026. The authority is also studying an integrated underground system that could transport people, goods and services.

Plans include the Dh34-billion Metro Gold Line, alongside using artificial intelligence to boost productivity, with AI-enabled work potentially delivering output equivalent to 500 employees.

Our future projects will not stop, but accelerate Mattar Al Tayer

Jebel Ali at centre of global trade

Essa Kazim traced Dubai’s commercial growth to decisions that helped establish the emirate as a trading hub, including the exemption of customs duties in 1901.

“Dubai’s success was not a sudden leap; it was an accumulation,” he said.

The next phase will build on Dubai’s international connections through DP World’s network, which spans six continents and more than 80 countries, employs over 125,000 people and handles around 10 percent of global container trade.

The strategy aims to develop an integrated network linking Jebel Ali with ports and trade corridors across the region, including the UAE’s east coast, Oman, Syria and Africa.

In Syria, DP World has announced an $800-million investment in Tartus Port over 30 years. In Senegal, the first phase of the Port of Ndayane is designed to handle up to 1.2 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs), strengthening trade connections with West Africa.

Dh100-billion financial district

Kazim also highlighted the expansion of the Dubai International Financial Centre through its Zabeel District, launched in January 2026.

The development covers 7.1 million square feet of land, with 17.7 million square feet of gross floor area and an estimated value exceeding Dh100 billion. It is planned in six phases, with the first phase targeted for 2030 and the master plan extending to 2040.

More than one million square feet will be dedicated to an innovation and artificial intelligence campus. DIFC Academy aims to serve 50,000 learners annually, while the center already hosts more than 6,000 technology companies employing around 30,000 technology professionals.

A smarter, greener city

Marwan bin Ghalita outlined Dubai Municipality’s plans under the Life in Dubai 2033 vision, focusing on infrastructure, sustainability and quality of life.

Following the heavy rains of 2024, Dubai has continued developing its drainage network, with the system described as having capacity exceeding 20 million cubic meters a day and a network stretching more than 6,500 kilometers.

The city is also exploring modern construction methods, including 3D printing, robotics, modular construction and AI. Plans include expanding the number of trees to 3.5 million and developing green areas and cultivated spaces covering 187 square kilometers.

Digital twins, control centers, autonomous cleaning vehicles and AI-assisted food inspections are also part of efforts to improve how the city is managed.

Tourism beyond visitor numbers

Issam Kazim presented Dubai’s tourism vision for 2033, emphasizing the city’s identity, infrastructure, and overall visitor experience.

The approach focuses on ensuring the emirate’s growth is supported by an environment that attracts visitors while maintaining the quality of experiences that define Dubai as a global destination.

Together, the presentations set out a connected vision for Dubai’s future, linking transport and aviation with international trade, financial services, urban infrastructure and tourism.