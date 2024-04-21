Dubai: From home repairs and cleaning to pest control; residents in flood-hit areas given free services

Photo: AFP

Dubai residents have been offered multiple services free of cost by the government, private businesses, retailers and property developers to help ease their burden in the wake of the unprecedented rains on Tuesday.

Ranging from free maintenance of electronic devices to repairing homes to alternative free housing, there are many more initiatives taken by the public and private sector entities to help residents overcome financial, physical and emotional challenges after the city recorded the highest rain in 75 years.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, assured that Dubai will support all those affected by the adverse weather conditions.

He directed that all residential management companies and real estate developers will offer the following services at no additional charges as well as provide alternative housing for residents affected by the weather; distribution of food within affected communities; comprehensive pest control services; enhanced security to ensure the safety of residents; assistance with returning to residential properties, including interior cleaning services; monitoring and documenting damages caused by the rains during the insurance coverage period; and assistance in assessing potential risks to properties.

Sheikh Hamdan also directed the establishment of a committee to urgently review all requests from Emirati citizens and address them on a priority basis.

He also instructed the Community Development Authority to activate the ‘Jood’ platform to receive contributions from the private sector to provide humanitarian assistance to people affected by the extreme weather in the emirate.

Dubai’s top property developers Emaar Properties, MAG, Damac Properties, Nakheel, Dubai Holding, Union Properties and Dubai Investment Park are offering free maintenance to damaged properties, alternative housing for affected residents, pest control services, cleaning services inside homes, helping in assessing potential risks to properties, documenting damages caused by the rains to claim insurance and distributing food to communities.

Some hotels and electronic companies have also come forward to offer free services to support UAE residents who have been affected by massive floods.

Khalaf Ahmad Al Habtoor, founder and chairman of Al Habtoor Group, on Friday announced that they would provide hotel rooms to affected families.

He added that a number of Emirati families from Dubai whose homes were damaged in the rains have already been hosted at the Group's hotels in Al Habtoor City on Sheikh Zayed Road.

Al Habtoor also announced Dh17 million in financial support to repair damage to the homes of Emirati families.

Al Habtoor will also host weddings for residents of Al Lisaili at his hotel to avoid postponing any scheduled ceremony due to the effects of the recent weather conditions.

"Within our modest means, we stand side by side with government agencies and charitable organisations to face the challenges posed by nature and promote the spirit of cooperation and solidarity that is one of the core values of the UAE society," he added.

Premier Inn Middle East announced a special weekly room rate to support Dubai residents who have been impacted by the recent storm and who need a safe, affordable place to stay.

The weekly rate, for 7 nights, is available from Friday, April 19 until May 5, from Dh1,250 at the Dragon Mart property and from Dh1,300 at the brand’s Silicon Oasis hotel. Residents will also be offered 20 per cent off on food and drinks.

Jumbo Electronics offered free repairing and maintenance services for electronic gadgets and appliances which were damaged during the rains this week. Residents can take their devices for repair to Jumbo, irrespective of which retailer they bought them from. In addition to next-day home delivery service, it also offered exchange offers for old and damaged devices. This facility is valid till April 30.

