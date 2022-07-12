Dubai: From arcade games to robots selling ice cream, Modhesh World has come a long way since 2004

The President has issued a directive granting them the same benefits as citizens in healthcare and education
From a fun place for kids with just merry go rounds and inflatable bouncy castles to becoming a premiere play area with target shooting and robots serving ice creams, Modhesh World has come a long way since its inception in 2004. Khaleej Times takes a trip down memory lane to see how much the beloved children’s play area has changed.
Starting off as Modhesh Fun City, the indoor theme park hosted a studio, a cinema hall and lots of activities for children. It catered to children of all ages and proved to be one of the biggest attractions of the Dubai Summer Surprises.
As its popularity grew, Modhesh Fun City returned with more attractions. In 2005, it was spread over 14,000 square metres at the Dubai World Trade Centre and was based on the theme of a circus with colourful canopies. It also had inflated bouncy castles and arcade games among other attractions.
Modhesh Fun City moved from the DWTC to a new location in Dubai Airport Expo. The edition was complete with arcade games, skill games and fun rides.
By the year 2010, Modhesh Fun City had been rebranded to Modhesh World and had returned to the DWTC. There was a special store dedicated solely to sell souvenirs of Modhesh including plushies, keychains and more.
As the years went by and Modhesh World got bigger and better, one thing remained constant- Modhesh and his appeal for children. Since the launch of Dubai Summer Surprises, mascot Modhesh has been a dear friend to kids all over the city.
This year Modhesh World returns to its home place in Dubai World Trade Center with better than ever attractions. From a snow fight area to target shooting to Zorb balls, there are something for everyone. However, one of the coolest features is the robot Icealice that sells ice creams.
ALSO READ:
The President has issued a directive granting them the same benefits as citizens in healthcare and education
Over 4,000 labourers enjoy entertainment sessions, get new clothes for festival
Residents seen out and about on streets, as malls and restaurants bustle with visitors
Pledge comes as part of country's ongoing efforts to support Palestinian healthcare institutions
Drivers are urged to exercise caution
Frontline heroes honoured by authorities for their efforts during the Covid-19 pandemic
The emirate's hospitality sector is getting more sustainable
Sheikh Mohamed shared the pictures on Saturday