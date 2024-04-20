Dubai: Free services offered by major developers as residents grapple with after-effects of floods

Real estate developer MAG pledges to cover all the costs of necessary repairs for affected residents
As the UAE grapples with the after-effects of heavy rainfall and thunderstorm that hit the country on Tuesday, April 16, many residents in Dubai's communities have faced water-logged streets and damage to properties.
During this time, major community management companies in the city are offering free services to residents to help navigate the impact of the severe weather conditions.
These companies are working in collaboration with Dubai Land Department to offer free services to areas affected by the storm. These include: Nakheel, Emaar, Dubai Holding, Union Properties and Dubai Investments Park.
The developers are offering the following services:
Residents living in freehold residential property units have been urged to contact their community managers in case of building maintenance on the following numbers:
Nakheel: 8006254335
Emaar: 80036227
Dubai Holding: 8003822426
Union Properties: 800332266
Dubai Investments Park: 800PID (743)
After the storm, other companies have also come forward to support UAE residents who have been affected by massive flooding after record rains this week.
These initiatives are part of commitments by the local firms to support the UAE community in times of crisis