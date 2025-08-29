Dubai commuters enjoy free metro-shaped ice cream for back-to-school season

With back-to-school season in full swing, students returned back to their classes after a long break, clutching their books and waving goodbye to their parents.

Some schools welcomed the little ones back with free ice cream, and even visits by police. Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority also had a unique sweet treat waiting for the students.

As families got on the metro to head to school, RTA distributed limited-edition Igloo ice creams at two metro stations — Al Ghubaiba and InsuranceMarket.

The blue-and-white ice cream was shaped in the form of a metro, doubling down as both a treat and a souvenir, as passengers took photos with the ice cream.

Watch the video here:

Metro stations and malls in Dubai often provide free ice cream on different occasions, including anniversaries, special occasions, or to beat the heat during the hot season.

In the UAE, back to school is a celebration, as stores gear up with discounts, bakeries create custom cakes, and authorities prioritise safety with initiatives such as accident-free day.

The season's joy spreads to adults as they give way to a crowd of children laughing, holding hands and waiting to read from their new books.