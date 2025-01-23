Dubai: Free entry to new family park in Al Aweer

A new unfenced family park in Al Aweer II was officially opened to the public on Thursday. The 10,500-square-metre park “harmoniously integrates open green spaces with recreational and service facilities,” Dubai Municipality said.

As the park is unfenced, it offers free entry to all visitors.

The civic body said the park’s design draws inspiration from the rural charm and natural environment of the Al Aweer II area, reflecting the geographical and ecological essence of the emirate.

Local environmental trees, including Ghaf, Al Shuraish, Plumeria (Indian jasmine), Vikes, and Albizia, have been planted to enhance the park's aesthetic appeal. The park is also equipped with various amenities, such as children’s play areas, jogging and exercise tracks, and fitness equipment, offering a welcoming retreat for families in nearby residential communities.

