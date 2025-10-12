Dubai: Get legal answers globally with free AI-powered app

A Dubai-based lawyer and entrepreneur has launched an AI-powered legal app designed to make legal knowledge accessible to everyone, regardless of geography, language, or financial background.

The platform, L and S AI lawyer, offers free access to legal information and guidance in multiple languages and jurisdictions, a first-of-its-kind initiative developed by Romanian expat Elena Stef.

Born in Romania, Elena began her career as a media personality before moving to Dubai in 2018, where she first ventured into real estate and later opened a law firm. Her passion for understanding people’s rights led her to study law at Middlesex University Dubai, completing an LLM with a specialisation in medical law.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, a casual family conversation about people struggling to understand legal systems sparked a life-changing idea.

“People were asking questions about law over the internet, what mistakes they made, what to do next,” said Elena. “We realised how confused many were about their rights and how to approach a lawyer. That’s when we thought, why not create a tool that gives them clarity before they even step into a law office?”

Legal companion

After years of research, reading through news, amendments, and legal updates from countries around the world, Elena launched their AI-powered app, which provides verified information on civil, criminal, traffic, and legislative disputes across multiple jurisdictions.

“It took us nearly two years to gather all the information,” she said. “Every country has its own legal structure and frequent changes in the law. I went through recent amendments, regulations, and case studies to make sure the data was current and accurate.”

The app supports users in almost every official language, ensuring accessibility for all nationalities living in the UAE and abroad.

“The UAE inspired us, it’s home to people from almost every country. We wanted everyone, regardless of where they are from, to be able to understand their legal rights in their own language.”

Education over litigation

Elena highlights that the platform is not a substitute for legal counsel, but rather a digital educational tool that empowers users with accurate, easy-to-understand information.

“Our goal is not to replace lawyers,” she said. “It’s to help people understand the law, what their situation means, what options they might have, and how to make informed decisions before consulting a legal professional.”

The app offers global jurisdiction coverage, multilingual support, and voice or text chat options. Users can ask legal questions 24/7 and receive responses instantly. It is also designed for students, researchers, parents, and professionals seeking a deeper understanding of the law.

The project is a gift from Dubai to the world, said Elena. “I was inspired by my family’s belief in giving back to society.”

Elena hopes the app will continue to evolve as more users and legal professionals contribute insights to its open-source foundation.

“I believe technology, when used with good intent, can truly empower people,” she added. “This app is about awareness, education, and equality giving everyone, everywhere, access to the same understanding of law.”