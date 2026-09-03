Man arrested in Dubai over fake freelance visa scheme

A man previously known in the arts and entertainment scene in his home country has been arrested in Dubai for allegedly promoting fraudulent freelance visas in exchange for money, authorities said on Thursday.

The arrest was carried out by the General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai (GDRFA Dubai) in cooperation with Dubai Police as part of ongoing efforts to investigate illegal practices linked to visas and residency.

According to GDRFA Dubai, the case began after authorities detected a fraudulent document in the possession of an individual. Further verification and investigation uncovered the circumstances surrounding the document and led authorities to people allegedly involved in issuing and promoting it.

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Major General Dr Ali bin Ajif Al Zaabi, Assistant Director General of the Violators and Foreigners Follow-up Sector at GDRFA Dubai, said the arrested individual had been involved in promoting fraudulent freelance visas to people seeking employment opportunities and a better life in the UAE.

He warned that individuals and entities may exploit people’s desire to enter the UAE, find work or regularise their residency status by making promises outside official procedures, particularly through digital platforms.

Al Zaabi said authorities traced the case from the holder of the fraudulent document to those allegedly involved in issuing and promoting it, with legal action taken against those involved.

He also urged people not to rely on unreliable offers or promises and to verify visa and residency information through official authorities before making payments or sharing personal information.

GDRFA Dubai said it continues to monitor advertisements and offers circulating on digital platforms relating to work visas and residency permits offered in exchange for payment outside authorised channels.

Such offers may be promoted under the names of unauthorised entities or offices, or through social media accounts, and may sometimes be presented in ways that suggest an association with official bodies.

Major General Khalaf Ahmed Al Ghaith, Assistant Director General of the Entry Permits and Residency Sector at GDRFA Dubai, said customers should complete visa and residency transactions through official authorities and licensed, authorised service offices.

He stressed the importance of checking the source of any visa or residency offer before providing personal information or making payments.

GDRFA Dubai urged residents and people planning to travel to the UAE to verify offers and services through official channels and to report suspicious offers issued by unauthorised entities.

The authority said protecting customers is a shared responsibility involving clear procedures, access to accurate information, community awareness and cooperation in reporting fraudulent practices.