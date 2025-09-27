Dubai Fountain reopens October 1: Show timings revealed; new upgrades planned

After a five-month pause, the iconic Dubai Fountain will light up Downtown once again from October 1, with daily shows resuming. Emaar said that there will be two back-to-back daily afternoon shows, one at 1pm and the next starting at 1.30pm on weekdays and at 2pm and 2.30pm on Fridays.

Evening shows will run from 6pm to 11pm at 30-minute intervals.

The reopening of the world’s largest choreographed fountain system has already generated significant excitement, with both local residents and international visitors eagerly awaiting its return. Many have been tracking updates on social media and even timing their Dubai visits to coincide with the comeback, underlining the global appeal of this landmark attraction.

Phase One of renovation works, now complete, included essential upgrades such as new tiling, improved water insulation, and fresh paintwork to preserve the fountain’s signature look and ensure its performance remains both safe and spectacular.

Crowds are expected to gather for the first shows, which promise a memorable return for what has long been considered the soul of Downtown Dubai. The Dubai Fountain’s blend of water, light, and music has made it one of the city’s most iconic experiences, drawing millions since its original debut.

“The return of Dubai Fountain is ja celebration of Dubai itself – its spirit, its energy, and its ability to inspire the world,” said Mohamed Alabbar, Founder of Emaar. “This landmark has always brought people together, creating shared moments of wonder and joy. When the fountain reopens, it will remind us once again of what Dubai represents: innovation, ambition, and the creation of experiences that leave a lasting impression on everyone who visits.”

The Emirati entrepreneur also took to social media to post a video of the fountain being tested ahead of its official opening. Take a look:

Dubai Fountain, under testing. Almost ready to dazzle you once again. pic.twitter.com/77LGMTsREy — Mohamed Ali Alabbar Ù Ø­Ù Ø¯ Ø¹ÙÙ Ø§ÙØ¹Ø¨Ø§Ø± (@mohamed_alabbar) September 27, 2025

Emaar has also confirmed that Phase Two of the renovation is set for completion in Q2 2026. This next stage will see the installation of innovative new features designed to elevate the Dubai Fountain experience even further. It has said that audiences can look forward to brand-new surprises in the coming months after the phase two work is completed.