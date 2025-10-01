'Once not enough': Visitors stay back for more as Dubai Fountain returns after hiatus

One of the city’s most iconic attractions, the Dubai Fountain, resumed its performances on Wednesday evening after being closed for five months for extensive redevelopment.

The reopening at 6.30pm drew large crowds of residents and tourists to the fountain, many arriving hours in advance to secure a spot for the first show.

Visitors gather hours before reopening

By 4pm, people had already started lining up along the promenade outside Dubai Mall, hoping to witness the return of the world-famous fountain. Boats were seen cleaning the lake through the afternoon, while security guards managed the large crowds and guided families. Dubai Police officers, dressed in blue-and-black uniforms, patrolled the area on bicycles equipped with sirens and lights.

Senior citizens from Peru among the first to watch

Among the visitors was Beti, a Peruvian tourist who travelled with a group of 21 fellow seniors, all above 60 years of age.

“When we arrived at Dubai Mall, we were stunned by the way it was constructed. From the moment we landed in Dubai, we were waiting to see the Burj Khalifa, and today we finally visited it,” she said.

“When we came near the fountain, our guide told us it was closed for construction. We were disappointed because many of us had seen it only online and were eager to watch it live,” she added.

“But then the guide returned and told us there would be a show today. We were thrilled to witness the first performance of the revamped fountain. Seeing it live is a completely different feeling,” said Beti.

Moments with families

Dubai resident Sama Khalid was also at the lakefront with her relatives visiting from Alexandria, Egypt. “Having my family here in Dubai at the same time as the fountain’s reopening feels like a blessing,” she said.

“We spent the day shopping and eating, but the real highlight was standing together in front of the Burj Khalifa and watching the fountain come alive.”

Waiting patiently

Some visitors had to wait longer than expected. Sai, who came to Dubai Mall with a friend, reached the lake after finishing his work earlier in the day. “I thought the show would resume at 6pm, but then I realised it starts at 6.30pm. We had already been waiting for a long time, but I guess the extra wait made the show even more worth it,” he said.

Even after the first show, many people remained by the lake. With shows scheduled every half an hour until 11pm, several visitors stayed on to catch more. “By the time the third show started at 7.30 pm, we were still here watching. Each performance feels a little different with the music and lights. Once is not enough,” said Amr AbuNael.

For many residents, the visit to the mall on Wednesday was just to watch the new show. One among many who came to watch just the water dance was Jigar Shah. “We came only to see the fountain, and this time it feels fresher and more powerful. Compared to before, the choreography is sharper, and the experience seems bigger and brighter.”

Relief for restaurants, cafes

The reopening was also welcomed by restaurants and cafes around the fountain, which had been impacted during the closure. Emaar had offered four months of rent relief to nearly 50 outlets overlooking the lake.

“We are very thankful to Emaar for supporting us with rent relief during the closure. The footfall was definitely lower over the last few months, but from today the story changes. With so many people expected to watch the fountain, we will have to pull up our socks and get ready for more guests than before,” said a cafe manager.