  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Wed, Sep 24, 2025 | Rabi al-Thani 2, 1447 | Fajr 04:51 | DXB weather-sun.svg38.1°C

Dubai Fountain to reopen on October 1, Emaar confirms

Since its temporary closure in May, work has been underway to enhance every aspect of the show, promising a more immersive and visually striking experience when it returns

Published: Wed 24 Sept 2025, 1:17 PM

Top Stories

Dubai Fountain to reopen on October 1, Emaar confirms

Dubai Fountain to reopen on October 1, Emaar confirms

100-day maternity leave, flexible work: How private firms in UAE attract Emirati talents

100-day maternity leave, flexible work: How private firms in UAE attract Emirati talents

Dubai: Some residents allowed back into Al Barsha building after massive fire

Dubai: Some residents allowed back into Al Barsha building after massive fire

After months of anticipation and a five-month renovation, visitors can look forward to an even more spectacular display of water, light, and music as the Dubai Fountain comes to life next month. In a statement to Khaleej Times, Emaar has confirmed that the Dubai Fountain is on track to reopen on October 1, 2025.

The iconic fountain, located near the Dubai Mall and Burj Khalifa, has long been one of the city’s most beloved attractions, mesmerising millions of visitors with its perfectly synchronised choreography of water jets, music, and lights. Since its temporary closure in May, work has been underway to enhance every aspect of the show, promising a more immersive and visually striking experience when it returns.

Recommended For You

thumb-image

Saudi Arabia announces the passing of its Grand Mufti

thumb-image

Jumeirah Golf Estates' rising star Aayan Dadabhoy impresses at Curry Cup in NY

thumb-image

Kenyan athletes shine in Tokyo, but anti-doping efforts remain in the dark

thumb-image

UAE: Oil spill quickly contained on Khor Fakkan beach

thumb-image

UAE construction sector set for 22% growth, reaching $130 billion by 2029

 

The renovation involved hundreds of engineers, technicians, and designers working around the clock to upgrade the fountain’s mechanical systems, lighting, and sound. New high-tech equipment has been installed to ensure smoother water movements and brighter, more dynamic illumination, elevating the overall performance for spectators.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

In addition to the technical upgrades, the surrounding promenade saw digital installations along the waterfront to display vibrant content, even as the fountain prepares for its big comeback.

When it announced the closure in February, Emaar had assured that the fountain will be “even more spectacular” upon its return, adding that the upgrades will create a “more immersive show.”