Dubai Fountain to reopen soon: Rare photos trace attraction’s history

It’s as unmissable as the Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest tower. It’s one of the first stops for tourists to take a selfie or ‘groufie’, and there’s probably no UAE resident who has not been mesmerised by its synchronised water, light, and music shows.

Dubai Fountain has been closed for renovation for the past five months, since April 19, and people can’t wait to see it reopen bigger, brighter, and bolder. Dubai Mall management earlier said not to worry as the revamping of the iconic tourist attraction comes with a strict deadline, confirming that the fountain is aiming to be fully operational by next week, October 2025.

Still, the anticipation is high – it’s like waiting for the next episode or season of your favorite TV series or film saga. People love it because it’s always totally free to watch – every 30 minutes daily from 6pm to 11pm, with thousands of lights, dozens of projectors, and dramatic water jets spurting more than 22,000 gallons of water in the air during the show.

And like any iconic spectacle, it also has its ‘OG’ story. Let’s trace with these nostalgic photos the rise of Dubai Fountain.

Scaling new heights

When Dubai Fountain opened to the public on May 8, 2009, the night was filled with Emirati and Arab songs as Dubai “literally scaled new heights with its latest pride.”

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, officially unveiled Dubai Fountain, and there was a huge public turnout for the inauguration. The opening of Dubai Fountain was one of the fulfillments of Sheikh Mohammed’s vision to always “think bigger and better,” Mohamed Alabbar, chairman Emaar Properties, said that day.

Set on the impressive 30-acre Burj Khalifa lake, spectators were mesmerised with a harmonious melody of Emirati and Arabic medleys, as water jets reached a crescendo up to 500 feet high.

The breathtaking display can be seen from more than 20 miles away, making it an iconic landmark for the emirate known for its dazzling lights.

Who named it?

Dubai Fountain’s light shows are breathtaking, and the music and laser displays are captivating, but how did it get its name?

As Khaleej Times reported, more than 4,000 participants from 100 nationalities took part in the naming competition that was held from July 1 to September 15 2008. Although the competition was open only to UAE residents, entries were received from all across the globe, further reflecting Dubai's global significance.

Participants suggested names that they believed captured the essence of the city, and the winning name — Dubai Fountain — was chosen by a panel of senior management from Emaar, community leaders, and project experts, supervised by representatives from Dubai Department of Economic Development.

‘Heartbeat of Downtown Dubai’

From its maiden show on May 8, 2009, the world’s largest choreographed fountain – designed by California-based WET, the creators of the Fountains Bellagio in Las Vegas – has become the heartbeat of Downtown Dubai, captivating nightly visitors with its synchronised water, music, and light shows. It is also impressive during the day, a perfect complement to the towering Burj Khalifa and the expansive Dubai Mall.

In July 2013, the fountain area between Dubai Mall and Souq Al Bahar was expanded to its current stretch of 275 metres across Burj Khalifa Lake.

Fast forward to February this year, Emaar Properties announced the temporary closure of Dubai Fountain for five months “to undergo a comprehensive renovation to offer improved choreography and enhanced lighting and sound system.”

Emaar assured that the fountain will be “even more spectacular” upon its return, adding that the upgrades will create a "more immersive show".

“Dubai Fountain is more than a spectacle — it is a reflection of Dubai's soul, where art, innovation, and emotion come together in perfect harmony. As we elevate this iconic landmark, we continue to create experiences that connect people, inspire wonder, and stand the test of time,” said Mohamed Alabbar, founder of Emaar.

People can’t wait to be mesmerised once again by its magic.