Dubai forms media narrative committee to counter misinformation, shape global impact

The "Dubai Media Narrative Committee" has been formed — a dedicated body tasked with defining the strategic framework for the emirate’s messaging and ensuring it lands with maximum impact on the global stage.

This comes under a council decision issued by Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council.

The committee, chaired by Mona Ghanem Al Marri, Vice Chairperson and Managing Director of the Dubai Media Council, will set the overarching priorities and core pillars of Dubai’s media narrative across both public and private sector entities.

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Its mandate covers everything from coordinating messaging among government bodies and countering misinformation, to guiding how Dubai engages with international media and shaping the perceptions of audiences worldwide.

A narrative built on facts, not noise

Al Marri said the move reflects the growing importance of narrative power in a rapidly changing world. “In today’s world, a strong media narrative is a key driver of strategic influence and an essential tool for building awareness and shaping perceptions,” she said. “Developing a coordinated media narrative has therefore become a major priority for cities seeking to strengthen their position on the global stage and contribute actively to shaping the future.”

She said the committee will operate through an integrated framework built on clear messaging, coordinated efforts, complementary roles, rapid responsiveness, and the use of facts and figures all while maintaining credibility and transparency.

“The future will belong to those who can articulate their story clearly, connect it to shared human values, and transform it into an inspiring narrative that safeguards achievements and helps turn ambitions into accomplishments,” Al Marri added.

“The committee will work to develop a highly effective media narrative through clear organisational frameworks and coordinated efforts that ensure a positive impact.”

A strategic institutional step

Sheikh Ahmed described the committee as a defining moment in Dubai’s media journey one rooted in decades of vision set by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of UAE, and Ruler of Dubai.

“The establishment of a specialised committee to oversee Dubai’s media narrative marks a strategic step towards creating an integrated institutional framework that ensures consistency across key messages and enhances their impact,” Sheikh Ahmed said. “A clear and unified media narrative provides a strategic point of reference grounded in facts, strengthens trust, and further enhances Dubai’s global standing as an inspiring city committed to shaping a future rich with opportunities for all.”

He added: “Dubai’s rich creative and intellectual assets provide a strong foundation for developing a media narrative inspired by our leadership’s vision and guided by clear and effective mechanisms.”

What the committee will do

The committee will propose policies, plans, and priorities for Dubai’s media narrative in coordination with relevant entities, submitting recommendations to the Dubai Media Council for approval and following up on their implementation.

It will also propose mechanisms to coordinate media efforts across government, semi-government, and private sector entities to ensure complementary roles and maximum efficiency.

On the international front, the committee will guide Dubai’s official engagement across global platforms and media channels, strengthening constructive relationships with international media to amplify the emirate’s story.

To measure its own effectiveness, the committee will develop key performance indicators and prepare analytical reports on local and global media trends, feeding insights back to the Dubai Media Council to support decision-making and identify opportunities for further enhancement. It will also provide technical advice on media matters at the request of the Council or relevant entities.

Permanent or temporary working teams may be formed to support its work, and the Council may assign it additional responsibilities aligned with the UAE’s broader media policies and strategic directions.

All government entities and organisations in Dubai are required under the decision to cooperate fully with the committee and supply the data, information, statistics, studies, and reports necessary for it to carry out its mandate. The General Secretariat of the Dubai Media Council will provide the required administrative and technical support.