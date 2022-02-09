Dubai: Former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi to open restaurant

KT Exclusive: Yemeni journalist loses pregnant wife in Houthi assassination attempt; recovered in UAE hospital
For years, Shahid Afridi entertained us with his cricketing skills. Now, the former all-rounder will do that with his culinary ones.
Afridi is opening a restaurant in Dubai that will offer authentic Pakistani food. On Tuesday, he teased an Instagram video of himself in a chef’s apron, tossing and slicing tomatoes.
“One step closer to the big announcement,” said the dashing cricketer who currently plays for the Quetta Gladiators.
“Get ready to give your taste buds a mouthwatering triple tarka,” Afridi wrote in the post along with hashtags of his restaurant’s name, Lala Darbar.
For the uninitiated, Afridi is called Lala, the Pashtun word for elder brother.
Details of the restaurant’s location or menu haven’t been revealed yet.
Besides a skincare line called Ooh Lala, Afridi also owns the clothing brand Hope Not Out, which has leisurewear for men and women.
Afridi’s former teammates Inzamam Ul Haq, Saeed Anwar and Shoaib Malik also run successful food ventures in Dubai.
Haq and Anwar own a meat store called Meat One while Malik and his wife, tennis star Sania Mirza, run the Sthan restaurant.
