Dubai unveils new strategy to ensure safe, affordable food for all residents

Dubai has unveiled details of its Food Security Strategy 2030, with plans to expand local agricultural production, diversify food imports, reduce food waste and improve access to safe, healthy and affordable food for residents.

The strategy, announced by the Dubai Environment and Climate Change Authority (DECCA), was approved by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai.

For residents, the plan addresses issues that affect everyday life, from the availability and affordability of essential food items to the stability of supplies during emergencies and disruptions in global markets.

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It also supports the UAE National Food Security Strategy 2051, with the aim of strengthening the country's position in international food security rankings.

Ahmed Mohammed bin Thani, Director General of DECCA, said the strategy would rely on technology, stronger supply chains and partnerships across the food sector.

“The Dubai Food Security Strategy 2030 is founded on a clear vision to position Dubai as a global leader in sustainable food security, supported by advanced technologies and resilient supply chains,” he said.

He added that the plan would focus on boosting local production, reducing waste and ensuring healthy food remained available and affordable.

“We have set five strategic initiatives to achieve these goals, empowering the agriculture and food industries and advancing local markets in partnership with stakeholders across the ecosystem, thereby establishing a resilient and sustainable food security framework for Dubai.”

DECCA's Food Security Department will oversee implementation in coordination with local and federal government entities and private-sector partners.

Five initiatives to strengthen food supplies

The strategy's first initiative focuses on supporting sustainable local agricultural production, improving resource efficiency and strengthening the competitiveness of the sector.

Planned projects include expanding fisheries, developing the livestock sector and establishing cooperatives for small-scale farmers. The measures are intended to support domestic production while encouraging more sustainable farming practices.

The second initiative aims to strengthen food supply chains so they can respond more effectively to changing demand, market conditions and emergencies.

Key projects include diversifying food import destinations and building partnerships with importers of strategic food commodities. Broadening sourcing options is intended to help Dubai manage potential disruptions and reduce exposure to fluctuations in individual markets.

The third initiative focuses on encouraging healthier and more sustainable food consumption. It includes a comprehensive programme to reduce food waste and a study examining food consumption patterns.

The initiative also seeks to raise awareness of responsible consumption and sustainable diets, linking household food choices with wider efforts to reduce food loss and waste.

Investment, research and regulation in focus

The fourth initiative aims to strengthen governance, regulation and economic support for integrated food systems, while attracting sustainable investment into the sector.

Among its projects are plans to enhance the Food Security Platform and establish an Investor Information Platform dedicated to the AgriTech industry, supporting access to information for investors interested in agricultural technology.

The fifth initiative seeks to develop a food ecosystem that can adapt to market fluctuations and respond to changing consumer needs through advanced infrastructure and partnerships.

International cooperation in research and development is among the projects planned under this initiative, reflecting the strategy's focus on innovation and collaboration.

Together, the five pillars — food availability, affordability, quality and safety, sustainability and resilience, and industry empowerment — are intended to strengthen the links between food production, distribution, consumption and investment.

The strategy comes against a backdrop of challenges that can affect food supplies, including climate change, regional and global disruptions, shifting consumption patterns and volatility in international markets.