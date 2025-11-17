Dubai flying taxi: RTA to offer free rides to select passengers next year

Visitors to Dubai Airshow 2025 on Monday had a glimpse of the flying taxi that is set to be deployed by first quarter next year. But here’s a more exciting part: There will be select people who will be able ride it for free!

“The initial operation (set by first quarter of 2026) will be on a trial base. There will be people from the government authorities and companies (that will become initial passengers),” Khaled Al Awadhi, director of transportation systems at RTA’s public transport agency, told Khaleej Times.

“There will be a selection process but the main objective is for these passengers to actually to experience it (flying taxi) and also to provide us feedback,” he added, noting: “So, most probably there will be no charges because we will be flying only a few select people. But by the end of the 2026, we will start the commercial operation.

Last week, RTA and flying taxi operator Joby completed a manned aerial taxi flight between Margham desert area and Al Maktoum International Airport, the venue of the ongoing airshow.

The electric-powered flying taxi took off from the Joby’s test facility in Margham and landed at Al Maktoum International Airport after 17 minutes. Margham desert area is roughtly 65 kms away and would take about 50 minutes by car to reach the airport.

Steadily progressing

Mattar Al Tayer, RTA director general and chairman of the Board of Executive Directors, noted: “RTA is steadily progressing towards the commercial launch of the aerial taxi service in 2026, solidifying Dubai’s position as the city of the future and a global hub for innovative and sustainable urban mobility solutions, combining efficient infrastructure with high quality of life."

“The aerial taxi will offer a distinctive new service for residents and visitors of Dubai seeking a fast, safe, and convenient way to travel between key destinations across the city,” he added, noting: “The journey from Dubai International Airport to Palm Jumeirah is expected to take about 10 minutes, compared to roughly 45 minutes by car.

(Flying taxi) service will also enhance integration with various public transport modes and individual mobility options, such as electric scooters and bicycles, supporting seamless multimodal travel and strengthening citywide connectivity to deliver a smooth and comfortable passenger experience.”

Building vertiports

RTA also recently announced collaboration with Emaar Properties, Atlantis The Royal, and Wasl Asset Management Group to construct additional vertiports to support the aerial taxi service. These additions will bring the total number of planned vertiports for 2026 to four, including the one located near Dubai International Airport (DXB).

The primary vertiport, located near DXB, spans 3,100 square meters across four floors. It includes two levels for vehicle parking, take-off and landing pads, designated areas for aerial taxi parking and charging, and fully air-conditioned passenger facilities. The vertiport is estimated to handle approximately 42,000 aerial taxi landings annually, serving around 170,000 passengers.

A vertiport will be located at the Zabeel Dubai Mall parking area, operated by Emaar Properties; while the Palm Jumeirah vertiport will be situated within Atlantis The Royal. “Its central location on the Palm Island offers direct access to Palm Jumeirah’s premier beachfront destinations, as well as restaurants and entertainment facilities,” RTA noted.

The Dubai Marina facility will be constructed at the American University in Dubai parking area. “This vertiport, to be managed by Wasl Asset Management Group, will be strategically positioned to connect the vibrant residential and entertainment hub of Dubai Marina with the leading business and technology districts of Dubai Internet City, ensuring seamless access for both residents and visitors between these key areas,” RTA noted.

Tapping helipads

Meanwhile, Al Awadhi told Khaleej Times that RTA is open to idea of tapping existing helipads across Dubai for use by lying taxis.

“We are working with different authorities to evaluate existing helipads because not all of them can be tapped for use by flying taxis,” said Al Awadhi, explaining: “Helipads must at least meet the minimum requirements, including having charging stations for electric aerial taxis.”

“We also must be practical and consider the accessibility the helipad. We must also consider if they are connected to the wider public transport network,” he added.