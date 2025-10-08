'Flying eye hospital' lands in Dubai: How 1973 plane turned into medical training facility

Once a dusty old cargo plane, this 1973 FedEx aircraft has been given a second life. Instead of carrying packages across continents, it now carries hope, for inside this sleek silver fuselage sits a fully functioning hospital.

The Orbis Flying Eye Hospital is an aircraft that trains eye surgeons around the world and helps restore sight to thousands.

The cargo plane was graciously donated to Orbis by FedEx, one of the main supporters of the nonprofit. The shipping company not only maintains the aircraft but continues to provide parts, expertise, and logistics whenever needed. Other long-time supporters include Omega, the Forbes family, and several private donors who help keep the mission flying.

Maintaining 50+ year old aircraft

Despite being built in 1973, the aircraft still runs seamlessly. Valerie Suberg, senior manager of aircraft maintenance at Orbis, said that she is thankful to careful upkeep and the continued support from FedEx. “The airplane, even though it’s old, we can still get it fixed,” she noted. “FedEx sends us anything we need, parts, tools, whatever keeps the aircraft flying.”

The Orbis maintenance crew is small but highly experienced, made up mostly of former FedEx mechanics who know the DC-10 model inside out. Suberg explains that while sourcing parts for older planes can sometimes be difficult, suppliers around the world still carry components for these aircraft. “There are still DC-10s flying,” she said. “And we have suppliers who specialise in them.”

Months-long preparation

The process of training staff in another country usually involves vigorous preparation, from maintenance in the receiving country’s airport to the hospital’s needs. The Orbis team has to know the host country’s airport and health facilities long before the plane even takes off.

Bruce Johnson, director of aircraft operations at Orbis, said that planning often begins more than a year in advance. “We start working 12 to 18 months before a programme to make sure everything is up to standard,” he said. “That includes the anaesthesia machines, the airflow, and all the medical supplies needed for the eye exams and surgeries.”

In some cases, Orbis also donates equipment to strengthen local hospitals. “We’ve donated microscopes and other medical tools,” Johnson explained. “For example, we’re preparing for a programme in Peru in 2026, and we’ve already donated hundreds of thousands of dollars’ worth of equipment to help them get ready.”

Once the aircraft arrives, it is met by a local support team that ensures the airport can handle a plane of this size and that all logistical requirements are in place.

Between missions, the crew resupplies and inspects the plane, preparing it for the next destination. “The airplane is the most visible part of what we do,” Johnson said. “But it’s only about 20 per cent. The rest happens through our hospital-based programmes, regional offices, and our Cybersight platform that trains and mentors doctors remotely.”

Why eyes?

Johnson said the answer lies in how deeply vision connects to every part of a person’s life. “The body is so interconnected,” he explained. “If a child has an eye problem early on and it isn’t treated, the brain will shut that eye off. That person becomes permanently blind.”

In many countries, blindness can mean being excluded from education or work, and that loss affects entire families. “If one person can’t work, another has to stay home to care for them. That’s two people out of the economic picture,” he said.

The Flying Eye Hospital touched down in Dubai last week for a few days for Orbis’ 'Goodwill Tour', and its next mission will be in Rwanda.