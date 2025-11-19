  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Wed, Nov 19, 2025 | Jumada al-Awwal 28, 1447 | Fajr 05:18 | DXB weather-sun.svg31.4°C

Dubai: Flydubai to resume operating from Al Maktoum airport in two years

The carrier, which was launched as a budget carrier, currently operates from Terminal 2 of Dubai International Airport

Published: Wed 19 Nov 2025, 12:25 PM

Top Stories

'He never troubled anyone': Son of UAE-based victim of Saudi bus crash arrives in Madinah

'He never troubled anyone': Son of UAE-based victim of Saudi bus crash arrives in Madinah

Dubai announces Eid Al Etihad holiday for public sector

Dubai announces Eid Al Etihad holiday for public sector

Dubai World Cup 2026 tickets now on sale, prices start from Dh40

Dubai World Cup 2026 tickets now on sale, prices start from Dh40

Dubai carrier flydubai plans to resume operating flights from Al Maktoum International Airport in the coming couple of years, a senior official said.

During a media interaction on the sidelines of the Dubai Airshow 2025, Ghaith Al Ghaith, CEO of flydubai ruled out any concerns about constraints at the Dubai International Airport (DXB), which is reaching closer to full capacity.

Recommended For You

Less fruits, banned items: Many Dubai school canteens fail on nutrition, audit finds

Less fruits, banned items: Many Dubai school canteens fail on nutrition, audit finds

India’s digital payments revolution is redefining global finance

India’s digital payments revolution is redefining global finance

Comfort food and clean eating drive UAE’s dining trends

Comfort food and clean eating drive UAE’s dining trends

Miss Universe official resigns questioning judging process; pageant issues clarification

Miss Universe official resigns questioning judging process; pageant issues clarification

UAE relief team completes humanitarian mission in Afghanistan

UAE relief team completes humanitarian mission in Afghanistan

 

“We are going to start operating from Al Maktoum airport in the next two years. Will start small and grow big,” he said.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The carrier, which was launched as a budget carrier, currently operates from Terminal 2 of Dubai International Airport.

Flydubai was operating from the Al Maktoum International Airport prior to the Covid-19, but suspended operations during the pandemic.