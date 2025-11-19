Dubai: Flydubai to resume operating from Al Maktoum airport in two years

Dubai carrier flydubai plans to resume operating flights from Al Maktoum International Airport in the coming couple of years, a senior official said.

During a media interaction on the sidelines of the Dubai Airshow 2025, Ghaith Al Ghaith, CEO of flydubai ruled out any concerns about constraints at the Dubai International Airport (DXB), which is reaching closer to full capacity.

“We are going to start operating from Al Maktoum airport in the next two years. Will start small and grow big,” he said.

The carrier, which was launched as a budget carrier, currently operates from Terminal 2 of Dubai International Airport.

Flydubai was operating from the Al Maktoum International Airport prior to the Covid-19, but suspended operations during the pandemic.