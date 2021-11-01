Dubai flights: Emirates to resume service to Algiers

Emirates airline will reintroduce its flights to Algiers, Algeria, from November 9.

Flights from Dubai to Algiers will operate twice a week.

The resumption of flights to Algiers boosts Emirates' African network to 21 destinations, and represents a full restoration of the airline's operations into North Africa.

With the easing of travel restrictions, and the acceleration of passenger demand, the airline is advancing its plans to expand its presence across Africa, and will operate 116 weekly flights into the continent with the addition of Algiers.

Customers flying to and from Algiers can safely fly to Dubai and enjoy convenient onwards connections to Europe, the Middle East, the Americas and West Asia.

Emirates will operate to Algiers with two weekly flights on Tuesdays and Thursdays and the return flight to Dubai will be linked with Tunis.

