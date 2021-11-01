Dubai flights: Emirates to resume service to Algiers

Move is in appreciation of their efforts to protect society
UAE20 hours ago
Emirates airline will reintroduce its flights to Algiers, Algeria, from November 9.
Flights from Dubai to Algiers will operate twice a week.
The resumption of flights to Algiers boosts Emirates' African network to 21 destinations, and represents a full restoration of the airline's operations into North Africa.
With the easing of travel restrictions, and the acceleration of passenger demand, the airline is advancing its plans to expand its presence across Africa, and will operate 116 weekly flights into the continent with the addition of Algiers.
4-day UAE holidays: Emirates announces special fares
Customers flying to and from Algiers can safely fly to Dubai and enjoy convenient onwards connections to Europe, the Middle East, the Americas and West Asia.
Emirates will operate to Algiers with two weekly flights on Tuesdays and Thursdays and the return flight to Dubai will be linked with Tunis.
waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com
Move is in appreciation of their efforts to protect society
UAE20 hours ago
244 species of plants, animals, marine life asessed to determine extinction threat level
UAE21 hours ago
Authority adopts new systems to improve operational efficiency, smooth passenger flow
UAE21 hours ago
The top prize of Dh10 million will once again be up for grabs this Saturday
UAE22 hours ago
Sheikh Ahmed says economy is on the way to full recovery
UAE23 hours ago
Captain Fazle Ghani was delegated by Pakistan International Airlines to help the emirate set up its own carrier
UAE1 day ago
Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain withdraw Beirut envoys in wake of minister's controversial comments
UAE1 day ago
The 2021 fair leverages technology to ensure enhanced visitor experience
UAE1 day ago