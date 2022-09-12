Dubai flights: Emirates hails 'heroic' cabin crew who saved passengers' lives

The equestrian unit has seized more than 900 vehicles in eight months
In July this year, Emirates cabin crew saved the lives of two passengers by administering cardiovascular pulmonary respiration (CPR) and using a defibrillator.
Both passengers were alive and kept stable until they could receive medical help on ground. They are now recovering well.
The Dubai airline provides its cabin crew with medical training on all aspects of first aid.
This includes, but is not limited to: dealing with a collapsed passenger who has fainted, managing choking, recognising and managing breathing difficulties like asthma and hyperventilation, sudden illnesses like chest pain, stroke, low blood sugar, allergic reactions, deep vein thrombosis, barotrauma, decompression illness, and substance misuse.
They have also been trained to deliver a newborn baby on board and manage death.
All training is provided by certified aviation first aid instructors, in the world-class training facility - Emirates Cabin Crew Training Centre in Dubai.
Marking World First Aid Day, Emirates celebrates 3,000 new cabin crew recruits who are equipped with aviation first aid skills, after successfully graduating from the airline’s rigorous cabin crew training programme.
ALSO READ:
The equestrian unit has seized more than 900 vehicles in eight months
In a series of tweets, he highlighted how the country has overcome the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic
Move 'may contribute to changing the future of the shipping sector'
The 22nd edition will attract more than 160 participants
Food weighing more than the Burj Khalifa has been sold at the marketplace that's open 24/7
Councils, majlis and forums to be organised to engage with community
He took over the throne after the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth
Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum reiterate historic UAE-UK ties