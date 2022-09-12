Dubai flights: Emirates hails 'heroic' cabin crew who saved passengers' lives

Marking World First Aid Day, it also celebrates 3,000 new recruits who have undergone emergency medical response training

Published: Mon 12 Sep 2022, 11:42 AM

In July this year, Emirates cabin crew saved the lives of two passengers by administering cardiovascular pulmonary respiration (CPR) and using a defibrillator.

Both passengers were alive and kept stable until they could receive medical help on ground. They are now recovering well.

The Dubai airline provides its cabin crew with medical training on all aspects of first aid.

This includes, but is not limited to: dealing with a collapsed passenger who has fainted, managing choking, recognising and managing breathing difficulties like asthma and hyperventilation, sudden illnesses like chest pain, stroke, low blood sugar, allergic reactions, deep vein thrombosis, barotrauma, decompression illness, and substance misuse.

They have also been trained to deliver a newborn baby on board and manage death.

All training is provided by certified aviation first aid instructors, in the world-class training facility - Emirates Cabin Crew Training Centre in Dubai.

Marking World First Aid Day, Emirates celebrates 3,000 new cabin crew recruits who are equipped with aviation first aid skills, after successfully graduating from the airline’s rigorous cabin crew training programme.

