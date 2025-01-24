Dubai flies 68 tonnes of medical supplies to Gaza; relief to support 9,500 people

Photos: Dubai Media Office

In response to the growing humanitarian crisis in Gaza, Dubai is coordinating three major airlifts to deliver essential medical supplies to the region.

The first airlift, which took off this morning, is carrying 67.9 metric tonnes of primary health kits. This delivery will support around 9,500 people for the next three months.

These supplies, sourced from World Health Organisation's (WHO) stockpile at Dubai Humanitarian, are critical for providing life-saving medical support to Gaza, where the healthcare system has been severely disrupted by ongoing conflict.

The lack of cold chain facilities in the region makes it even more urgent to deliver these supplies quickly and safely, making timely transport of critical medical supplies even more crucial.

These missions, conducted through the Dubai Air Wing (DAW), are part of a broader effort to support WHO and address the urgent healthcare needs of Gaza’s population.

Giuseppe Saba, CEO of Dubai Humanitarian, stressed the UAE’s dedication to helping Gaza during this crisis. "We are intensifying our efforts to mobilise resources and collaborate with the international humanitarian community to deliver critical, life-saving assistance where it is needed most," said Saba.

"Dubai Humanitarian has significantly increased the dispatch of medical supplies and mobile hospitals to address the pressing healthcare needs on the ground. We remain hopeful that the ceasefire will allow the sustained and unhindered flow of aid, enabling us to scale up operations and extend our reach to those in urgent need," he added.

Robert Blanchard, head of WHO’s Hub for Global Health Emergencies Logistics, also highlighted the importance of this support. "Delivering over $200 million in emergency health supplies to over 140 countries since 2018, WHO's Hub for Global Health Emergencies Logistics based here in the UAE is vital to protecting the health of millions of people in need around the world.”

Blanchard pointed out that the demand for medical aid is growing rapidly, noting that they are now delivering more medicines to more people faster than ever before. However, they are anticipating a 30 per cent increase in demand as more individuals require humanitarian aid.

"Today, our focus is on responding to the unprecedented needs in Gaza where health facilities have been destroyed, healthcare workers and WHO staff have lost their lives and severe shortages of essential medicines now exist. This UAE-donated flight carrying 68 metric tonnes of medicines will support 95,000 people for three months,” said Blanchard.

“The shipment includes emergency primary health care kits that contain essential medicines for the treatment of respiratory diseases, treatment of infections, treatments for cardiovascular disease, insulin and many other medicines critical for protecting human health and saving lives," he added.