Dubai's flexible summer work hours: 98% of employees report higher happiness

Dubai introduced flexible working hours for government employees during the summer months starting in June. Since then, 98 per cent of employees reported high levels of happiness, and 97 per cent confirmed that their productivity was maintained during the 'Our Flexible Summer' 2026 initiative, according to recent survey results.

Additionally, 96 per cent of participants stated that government services maintained a high level of quality and efficiency. The results showed that the flexible work model achieved its objectives without disrupting workflow or customer service.

Preliminary results from the initiative, implemented by the Dubai Government Human Resources Department (DGHR) for the second consecutive year, further reinforce the success of Dubai's flexible work strategy.

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This year’s programme saw massive participation, bringing together 49 government entities and more than 24,000 employees. The growing adoption of reduced work hours reflects increasing confidence in the model following the positive outcomes of its inaugural edition.

Abdulla Ali Bin Zayed Al Falasi, Director General of the DGHR, stated that the findings demonstrate Dubai’s effective approach to building a modern government work ecosystem. This approach focuses on empowering employees, improving work-life quality, and strengthening institutional performance to address future challenges.

“The experience has proven that flexibility enhances performance rather than diminishing it,” Al Falasi said. “It provides employees with greater opportunities to be productive and innovative, reaffirming that investing in people is directly reflected in the quality of government services and institutional performance.”

He emphasised that enhancing the work environment is a strategic investment in the future of government operations, not merely a standalone objective.

“We will continue to develop flexible work models that strengthen Dubai Government’s readiness and support its vision of building a more sustainable and agile workplace,” Al Falasi added.

The initiative has demonstrated the government’s ability to balance employee wellbeing with institutional performance. It has also strengthened work-life balance, increased employee motivation, and fostered a culture of trust and empowerment across government workplaces.

The success of “Our Flexible Summer” 2026 marks another milestone in Dubai’s transformation of government work, reinforcing its status as a global model for future-ready, resilient, and agile workplaces.